Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs OnePlus 13: 2025’s Best Android Flagship?

Will the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra or OnePlus 13 be the best Android flagship of 2025? Check out this full comparison of specs, features, and more to find out.

For years, OnePlus has aimed to challenge Samsung’s position as the leading Android smartphone manufacturer. While OnePlus devices have often come close, they have typically fallen short in key areas when compared to the top-tier Android phones. For example, the OnePlus 12, released earlier this year, had an IP64 rating, an in-display optical fingerprint scanner, and 4 years of OS updates. This lagged behind Samsung’s flagships, which offer an IP68 rating, 7 years of software support, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

However, it appears that OnePlus has addressed many of these shortcomings with the upcoming OnePlus 13. This device could be the brand’s first true flagship phone, finally capable of competing directly with Samsung’s top-of-the-line smartphones.

OnePlus 13 Expected Specifications

Based on the specifications released in China, the OnePlus 13 is expected to boast a 6.82-inch BOE X2 2K+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and the world’s first DisplayMate A++ rating.

Camera

The OnePlus 13 features a triple camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP Sony LYT 808 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX612 front-facing camera.

Performance

The OnePlus 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, achieving an impressive AnTuTu score of 3.18 million. The device supports up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Durability and Security

The OnePlus 13 has an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. It also includes an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, a significant upgrade from the optical sensor found in the OnePlus 12.

Battery

The device houses a substantial 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. It also supports 50W wireless charging and is compatible with magnetic charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to retain the titanium frame from the previous year, making it one of the most durable phones on the market. In contrast, the OnePlus 13 is likely to have an aluminum frame, which, while durable, does not match the strength of titanium.