New Two-Wheelers Launching in July 2024

The month of July marks an exciting time for motorcycle and scooter enthusiasts as several highly anticipated two-wheelers are set to launch in India. From the powerful Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 to the innovative Bajaj CNG bike, there is something for everyone in this month’s lineup.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Expected Price: Around Rs 2.20-2.30 Lakh

Around Rs 2.20-2.30 Lakh Launch Date: July 17, 2024

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is generating a lot of buzz as one of the most anticipated motorcycle releases of the year. The bike’s design blends elements of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Himalayan 450, featuring a round headlight, a rounded tank design, and an integrated taillight with turn indicators. It will be powered by the Himalayan 450’s 452cc liquid-cooled engine, expected to deliver impressive performance.

Bajaj CNG Bike

Expected Price: Around Rs 80,000

Around Rs 80,000 Launch Date: July 5, 2024

Bajaj is set to make history with the launch of India’s first CNG bike. This innovative motorcycle will feature a horizontally mounted CNG cylinder under the seat and an auxiliary petrol tank. While it is expected to have a 125cc engine, the power output is likely to be comparable to a 110cc bike due to the lower energy density of CNG.

Updated Hero Destini 125

Expected Price: Around Rs 92,000

The Hero Destini 125 is getting a major makeover for 2024. Leaked images reveal a completely redesigned scooter with a boxier appearance, a new headlight cowl, sleeker indicators, and alloy wheels similar to the Hero Xoom 110. The updated design gives the Destini 125 a more premium look.

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

Expected Price: Around Rs 13 Lakh

Ducati is set to thrill motorcycle enthusiasts with the launch of the Hypermotard 698 Mono, the world’s most powerful single-cylinder bike. This supermoto is powered by a 659cc liquid-cooled Superquadro Mono engine, marking Ducati’s first single-cylinder engine in 30 years. The Hypermotard 698 Mono is sure to make a splash in the Indian market.

BMW CE 04

Expected Price: Over Rs 15 Lakh

Over Rs 15 Lakh Launch Date: July 24, 2024

The BMW CE 04 is a unique maxi electric scooter that stands out from the crowd with its unconventional design. Available in two variants with different power outputs, the CE 04 features an 8.9kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 130km. This electric scooter is poised to redefine urban mobility.

July 2024 promises to be an exciting month for two-wheeler enthusiasts in India. With a diverse range of new launches across different segments, buyers can look forward to innovative designs, advanced technology, and thrilling performance. Whether you are looking for a powerful motorcycle, an eco-friendly scooter, or a unique supermoto, this month’s lineup has something to offer.