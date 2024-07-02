Royal Enfield Reports June 2024 Sales, Prepares for Guerrilla 450 Launch

Royal Enfield, the esteemed motorcycle manufacturer, has disclosed its sales performance for June 2024. Despite a slight decrease in sales figures from the previous year, the company remains optimistic about its future, especially with the upcoming launch of a new model.

Royal Enfield reported sales of 73,141 motorcycles in June 2024, a decrease from the 77,109 motorcycles sold in the same month of the previous year. Exports for the month also declined, with 7,024 motorcycles shipped compared to 9,614 in June 2023.

Introducing the Guerrilla 450

The company is gearing up for the launch of the Guerrilla 450 in the Indian market. While based on the Himalayan 450 platform, the Guerrilla 450 is designed as a roadster, featuring several key differences:

Wheel Configuration: Different wheel sizes and alloy wheels instead of spoked wheels.

Different wheel sizes and alloy wheels instead of spoked wheels. Tyres: Tubeless tyres for improved convenience and peace of mind.

Tubeless tyres for improved convenience and peace of mind. Instrument Cluster: Higher variants borrow the Himalayan 450’s cluster, while lower variants use the Scram 411’s cluster.

Higher variants borrow the Himalayan 450’s cluster, while lower variants use the Scram 411’s cluster. Fuel Tank: A smaller fuel tank compared to the Himalayan.

Engine andPerformance

The Guerrilla 450 is powered by the same Sherpa 450 engine found in the Himalayan 450. This liquid-cooled engine is Royal Enfield’s first and delivers 39 bhp of maximum power and 40 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield, expressed optimism for the company’s future, stating, “We remain steadfast on our long term plans and are making considerable progress towards the same. This year will be an exciting one for Royal Enfield, as we have several new launches planned that will significantly strengthen our product portfolio. This month, our highly anticipated roadster – the Guerrilla 450 – will be launched across the world, and we are very excited about the possibilities it will unlock for us in the middle weight category.”

Royal Enfield is poised for a pivotal year with strategic product launches that promise to enhance its standing in the global motorcycle market.