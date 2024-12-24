Noise to Debut Made-in-India Tech at CES 2025

Noise, a leading Indian smartwatch brand, will debut its Made in India flagship products, including the Luna Ring and ColorFit Pro series, at CES 2025.

Noise, a dominant force in India’s smartwatch and connected lifestyle market, is poised to make a significant impact on the global stage with its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas. Backed by the renowned audio expertise of Bose, Noise is set to become one of the first Indian wearable tech brands to showcase its Made-in-India prowess at this prestigious international event. This move underscores Noise’s ambition to not only solidify its position as a leader in the Indian market but also to expand its footprint globally, bringing innovative and high-quality products to consumers worldwide.

A Showcase of Innovation and Technological Advancement

Noise’s presence at CES 2025 represents a crucial opportunity to demonstrate India’s growing capabilities in the technology sector. As one of the top five smartwatch brands globally, and consistently recognized as a consumer favorite in India for nearly 20 quarters, Noise aims to leverage this platform to introduce its diverse portfolio of cutting-edge products to a wider audience. This strategic move will allow international consumers to experience firsthand the quality and innovation that have driven Noise’s success in the Indian market.

Flagship Products Take Center Stage

At CES 2025, Noise will unveil a compelling lineup of its flagship products, highlighting the breadth and depth of its technological innovation:

Luna Ring: A testament to Noise’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of wearable technology, the Luna Ring is an AI-powered smart ring that offers a comprehensive suite of health tracking features. With its sleek, fighter jet-grade titanium design, the Luna Ring seamlessly integrates advanced functionalities like stress monitoring, sleep tracking, AI-driven insights, and women’s health tracking, empowering users to take control of their well-being.

ColorFit Pro Series: The ColorFit Pro series, including the popular Noise ColorFit Pro 5, exemplifies Noise’s dedication to delivering premium smartwatches that cater to diverse needs and preferences. These smartwatches combine stylish design with powerful features, such as a vibrant AMOLED display, SOS technology for enhanced safety, emoji support for expressive communication, and a comprehensive suite of health and productivity tools, making them ideal companions for today’s connected lifestyle.

NoiseFit Origin: Representing Noise’s commitment to design excellence and technological innovation, the NoiseFit Origin showcases the brand’s ability to create smartwatches that seamlessly blend form and function.

Cutting-Edge Audio Technology: Further expanding its connected ecosystem, Noise will also unveil its highly anticipated flagship true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, demonstrating its commitment to delivering exceptional audio experiences that complement its wearable devices.

A Bold Step for Indian Technology

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, expressed his enthusiasm about showcasing Noise’s Made in India products at CES 2025. He emphasized the brand’s dedication to highlighting India’s growing contributions to the global technology landscape and its commitment to redefining the connected lifestyle space through innovation and excellence. Noise’s participation in CES signifies not only a major milestone for the company but also a significant step forward for Indian technology on the world stage.