Asus Introduces World’s Lightest Copilot+ Zenbook with Remarkable 32-Hour Battery Life

Discover Asus's new ultra-light Copilot+ laptop at CES 2025, boasting an unparalleled 32 hours of battery life and cutting-edge design.

Asus is gearing up to showcase its latest innovation at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas, with the spotlight on its new ultra-light Copilot+ laptop. This addition to the Zenbook series, renowned for combining style and functionality, is set to impress with its groundbreaking lightness and extended battery life.

A Leap in Laptop Engineering

The forthcoming Zenbook model promises a remarkable 32 hours of battery life, setting a new standard for mobile computing. The design specifics remain under wraps, but it’s anticipated to offer a premium experience suitable for both professionals and casual users. Asus hints that this model might include the Qualcomm Snapdragon X platform, renowned for its energy efficiency.

Real-World Expectations

However, consumers should temper expectations with realism. Laptops, including the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, often post lower battery performance under typical usage conditions than manufacturers claim. For example, despite Lenovo’s 24-hour battery life claim, our testing yielded about 21 hours. Such results, though not matching promotional claims, still represent some of the best battery performances in the industry.

Asus continues to push the envelope with its Zenbook series, potentially redefining what’s possible in ultra-portable laptops. As with all tech advancements, actual user experience will ultimately measure the success of these lofty claims.

