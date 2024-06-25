Nokia 3210 Relaunches in India Featuring YouTube and YouTube Music

HMD Global has reintroduced the Nokia 3210 to the Indian market, celebrating the 25th anniversary of this quintessential mobile device. Known for its durable design and cultural impact, the Nokia 3210 returns with modern functionalities including preloaded YouTube and YouTube Music apps, appealing to both nostalgic users and digital minimalists.

The revamped Nokia 3210 is now available in three color variants: Scuba Blue, Grunge Black, and Y2K Gold. It features a nostalgic design inspired by the original 1999 model but updated with current technology standards. The device includes a long-lasting 1450 mAh battery, capable of providing up to nine and a half hours of talk time, and maintains classic elements such as the beloved Snake game and a basic 2MP camera with flash torch. In addition, it supports a scan-and-pay feature via a preloaded UPI app authorized by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), facilitating a blend of retro style and contemporary convenience.

In conjunction with the Nokia 3210, HMD Global has also launched two other feature phones, the Nokia 235 4G and Nokia 220 4G. These devices are enhanced with modern features like a 2.8-inch IPS display and UPI integration for seamless digital transactions. The Nokia 235 4G, available in Blue, Black, and Purple, and the Nokia 220 4G, offered in Peach and Black, are designed to meet the robust needs of today’s feature phone users.

Pricing and Availability:

The Nokia 3210 is priced at Rs. 3999, while the Nokia 235 4G and Nokia 220 4G are available at Rs. 3749 and Rs. 3249 respectively. These models are purchasable through HMD’s official website, Amazon.in, and various retail stores across India.

Ravi Kunwar, VP of India & APAC at HMD, commented on the release, “With the Nokia 3210, we are not just reintroducing a phone; we are offering a lifestyle choice for consumers inclined towards minimizing their digital footprint while enjoying essential modern functionalities.”

For additional information, please contact the HMD press office at hmd@adfactorspr.com.