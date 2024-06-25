Truke Launches Buds Freedom OWS Earbuds in India with Advanced Features at Affordable Prices

Truke, a rapidly growing audio brand in India, has officially entered the open-ear wireless stereo (OWS) market with the launch of its new product, Buds Freedom OWS. Starting July 1, these earbuds will be available for sale, with a special pre-booking price of INR 1,799 starting today.

Enhanced User Comfort and Sound Quality

Truke’s Buds Freedom OWS offers a unique open-ear design that allows for all-day comfort without blocking the ear canal, addressing both comfort and health concerns. This design is particularly suitable for active users who engage in running, cycling, and gym workouts, thanks to its flexible memory titanium wire and skin-friendly ear hooks that adjust to the user’s movements.

Audio Performance and Design

Available in Sunset Black and Mint Green, Buds Freedom boasts a 16mm beryllium speaker driver, known for its stiffness and lightweight properties, which contribute to delivering rich bass and crystal-clear highs. The earbuds are designed not only for superior sound but also to complement user style with their premium aesthetic.

Technological Advancements for Optimal Listening

Truke has incorporated its precise direction technology to enhance the audio experience by ensuring sound is directed exactly where needed. This technology is coupled with an intelligent anti-leak sound system that minimizes sound leakage and maintains privacy. Additionally, the earbuds feature quad mics PureVoice ENC Technology for clear calls and Wind Noise Reduction Technology to eliminate background noise in challenging environments.

Battery Life and Rapid Charging

The Buds Freedom OWS are equipped with a strong 500mAh battery that supports extended use. The newly introduced RapidPower Charging Technology allows for 6 hours of playtime with just 15 minutes of charging, catering to the needs of gamers and heavy users.

Expansion in the OWS Market

Pankaj Upadhyay, Founder and CEO of Truke, commented on the launch, stating, “The OWS category is expanding significantly worldwide, with a notable compound annual growth rate. With the introduction of Buds Freedom at such a competitive price point, we are enabling millions of Indian users to access advanced OWS technology affordably.”

Truke aims to further strengthen its position in the OWS market with the planned release of more innovative products in the upcoming months.

Product Availability and Support

Buds Freedom OWS will be available on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Truke.in from July 1, backed by a 12-month warranty. Customers will benefit from a robust network of over 350 active service centers across the nation, ensuring a reliable after-sales experience.