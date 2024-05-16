Nokia 3210 Relaunched: The Iconic 90s Feature Phone Returns and Sells Out

Nokia 3210 relaunched: The iconic 90s feature phone returns with modern updates, quickly selling out due to high demand.

Nokia has once again captured the hearts of mobile phone enthusiasts by relaunching its iconic 3210 model to mark the 25th anniversary of the original release. The nostalgia-inducing handset, known for its durability and simplicity, has made a comeback with a few modern updates. Despite its simplicity compared to today’s smartphones, the Nokia 3210 has seen an overwhelming response, quickly going out of stock in several markets.

Features and Specifications

The updated Nokia 3210 retains the beloved design of its Nokia 3210 Relaunched while incorporating some contemporary features. The handset now supports 4G connectivity, making it suitable for clear voice calls and basic internet usage. It also features a 2-megapixel rear camera, a 2.4-inch QVGA color display, and a removable 1,450 mAh battery, which offers up to 9.8 hours of talk time​.

In terms of storage, the Nokia 3210 comes with 128MB of internal memory, expandable up to 32GB via microSD card. For music lovers, it includes an MP3 player, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Charging is made convenient with a USB Type-C port​.

A Modern Twist on a Classic

The Nokia 3210 is available in three nostalgic colors: Scuba Blue, Y2K Gold, and Grunge Black. The classic Snake game, a hallmark of the original 3210, is also included, providing a delightful trip down memory lane for many users​.

The phone’s design remains true to its roots with a slightly updated aesthetic to suit modern tastes. This blend of old and new has struck a chord with both older users seeking a simpler device and younger users looking for a “digital detox” from the constant connectivity of smartphones​.

Market Response and Availability

The relaunch has proven to be a resounding success. The Nokia 3210 quickly went out of stock in markets such as China, with HMD Global, the company behind Nokia phones, working to meet the high demand by ramping up production​​. The phone is priced at approximately £74.99, making it an affordable alternative for those looking for a secondary device or a break from more complex smartphones​​.

The Nokia 3210’s return is a testament to the enduring appeal of simpler mobile devices. It offers a perfect blend of nostalgia and practicality, catering to those who long for the straightforward, distraction-free mobile experience of the past. As HMD Global continues to replenish stocks, fans of the original and new users alike eagerly await their chance to own a piece of mobile phone history.