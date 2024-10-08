Nokia and NTT DATA Join Forces to Drive Private 5G Adoption in Airports and Smart Cities

Nokia and NTT DATA partner to deploy Private 5G in airports and smart cities, with a focus on innovation and digital transformation.

Nokia, a global leader in network infrastructure, and NTT DATA, a prominent IT services provider, have announced an expanded global partnership to accelerate the adoption of Private 5G networks. This collaboration aims to deliver innovative, secure, and scalable solutions for key sectors such as airports and smart cities, addressing the increasing demand for reliable and high-performance connectivity.

Private 5G Network for the City of Brownsville

The partnership’s first North American project involves deploying a carrier-grade Private 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) for the City of Brownsville, Texas. This deployment leverages Nokia’s AirScale radio access portfolio and NTT DATA’s Private 5G Network-as-a-Service platform (P5G) to provide a comprehensive solution that goes beyond basic connectivity. The Private 5G network will empower Brownsville to enhance public safety, optimize operational efficiency, and improve sustainability through seamless connectivity for critical applications.

Empowering Digital Transformation

The collaboration between Nokia and NTT DATA aims to create more connected and efficient urban environments globally. By combining Nokia’s expertise in deploying large-scale network solutions with NTT DATA’s experience in integrating IT and OT applications, the partnership ensures the successful delivery of Private 5G networks that support digital transformation initiatives.

Key Strengths of the Partnership

Experience and Industry Blueprint: Nokia’s extensive experience in deploying global network solutions, coupled with NTT DATA’s seamless integration of IT and OT applications, ensures a reliable, secure, and high-performance Private 5G network capable of scaling to meet future demands.

Innovative Applications: The partnership enables the deployment of innovative use cases, including AI, IoT, edge computing, and real-time analytics, allowing enterprises to harness the full potential of advanced wireless technology.

Global Ecosystem and Customer Wins: Nokia and NTT DATA have already successfully delivered Private 5G solutions for major airports like Cologne Bonn Airport and Fraport AG in Germany, demonstrating their capability to enhance operational efficiency and enable real-time, data-driven decision-making.

Benefits for the City of Brownsville

The Private 5G network will provide Brownsville with faster connectivity, foster the adoption of emerging technologies, and position the city as a leader in smart city innovation in North America.

Comments from Key Stakeholders

Jorge Cardenas, Chief Information Officer at Brownsville, emphasized the importance of Private 5G in supporting the city’s growth as a prominent tech hub and enabling technological innovation and economic progress.

Shahid Ahmed, Executive Vice President of Edge Services at NTT DATA, highlighted the growing demand for flexible, high-performance private networks and the partnership’s ability to deliver scalable and secure solutions that accelerate digital transformation.

Mark Atkinson, Head of RAN at Nokia, expressed pride in collaborating with NTT DATA to deliver best-in-class network solutions that enhance public services and accelerate digital transformation in key sectors.

Conclusion

The expanded partnership between Nokia and NTT DATA marks a significant step towards accelerating the adoption of Private 5G networks in airports and smart cities globally. By combining their expertise and resources, the companies aim to deliver innovative solutions that enhance connectivity, drive operational efficiency, and support digital transformation initiatives. The successful deployment of a Private 5G network in Brownsville serves as a testament to the partnership’s commitment to empowering communities with advanced wireless technology.