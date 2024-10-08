PlayStation India Announces Launch of PULSE Explore Wireless Earbuds and PULSE Elite Wireless Headset

PlayStation India Announces Launch of PULSE Explore Wireless Earbuds and PULSE Elite Wireless Headset

PlayStation India has officially announced the launch of its PULSE Explore wireless earbuds and PULSE Elite wireless headset, designed to elevate gaming audio experiences. Both products will be available from 11th October 2024 across Sony Center, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and other participating retailers.

PULSE Explore Wireless Earbuds

The PULSE Explore wireless earbuds are set to revolutionize gaming audio, both at home and on the go. Featuring planar magnetic drivers for ultra-realistic sound and a lossless, lightning-fast PlayStation Link wireless connection, gamers can enjoy detailed audio in their favorite titles. With AI-enhanced noise rejection powered by two hidden microphones, communication with teammates is crystal clear. The earbuds offer up to 5 hours of battery life, with an additional 10 hours provided by the charging case, ensuring uninterrupted gaming experiences.

  • Price: ₹18,990/-

Box Contents:

  • PULSE Explore wireless earbuds
  • PlayStation Link USB adapter
  • Charging case
  • Six earbud tips
  • USB cable
  • Printed materials

PULSE Elite Wireless Headset

The PULSE Elite wireless headset delivers exceptional gaming audio with planar magnetic drivers and a lossless PlayStation Link wireless connection. Gamers can enjoy precise sound while using the fully retractable microphone with AI-enhanced noise rejection. The headset boasts an impressive 30-hour battery life with quick charging, making it ideal for extended gaming sessions.

  • Price: ₹12,990/-

Box Contents:

  • PULSE Elite™ wireless headset
  • PlayStation Link™ USB adapter
  • PULSE Elite™ charging hanger
  • Mounting plate*
  • USB cable
  • Printed materials
  • Both products promise a premium audio experience, tailored for gamers who value immersive sound and seamless communication.

1 Comment

  • Some genuinely fantastic content on this website, appreciate it for contribution. “My salad days, When I was green in judgment.” by William Shakespeare.

    Reply

