Nokia Design Archive Launches Online: Explore the History of Mobiles

Explore the history of Nokia mobiles through a new online archive launched by Aalto University. Discover Nokia's design legacy, cultural impact, and market influence.

Nokia, the Finnish telecommunications company that once dominated the mobile phone industry, is set to have its design history preserved online. Starting January 15, 2024, a curated collection of Nokia’s design archive will be accessible to the public through a dedicated online portal hosted by Finland’s Aalto University. The archive promises to offer a fascinating look into the rise, fall, and resurgence of one of the world’s most iconic brands.

Economic Impact

Nokia’s contribution to Finland’s economy during its peak was substantial. The company fueled a quarter of Finland’s economic growth between 1998 and 2007, according to the Research Institute of the Finnish Economy (Etla). At its zenith, Nokia commanded an impressive 40% of the global mobile phone market, and a staggering 70% of the UK market. This success was driven in part by Nokia’s emphasis on design and innovation, a strategy that set it apart from competitors.

Cultural Imprint

Nokia’s influence extended beyond the economic sphere, leaving a lasting cultural imprint. The iconic ringtone, 1902 Gran Vals by Francisco Tarrega, became synonymous with mobile phones in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Nokia 8110, nicknamed “the banana” for its curved design and yellow color, achieved cult status after its appearance in the film The Matrix.

Youth Appeal

Nokia also cleverly targeted the youth market. The Nokia 3210, launched in 1999, was a massive hit among young consumers, thanks to its customizable casing. This resonated with Nokia’s broader design philosophy of “human technology” and “Connecting people.”

Archive Insights

Aalto University’s archive provides a unique window into Nokia’s innovation. Containing marketing images, sketches, market profiling, and presentations, the archive sheds light on the company’s design process. Audio tapes of designers discussing their projects offer particularly valuable insights.

Market Shift

Despite its dominance, Nokia faced a dramatic market shift in the late 2000s. The emergence of touchscreen smartphones like the iPhone led to a steep decline in Nokia’s market value. Although Microsoft acquired Nokia’s mobile phone business in 2013, it failed to recapture the brand’s former glory. However, HMD, a Finnish company staffed by former Nokia employees, has since revived the Nokia brand, bringing Nokia handsets back to the market.