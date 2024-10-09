Nothing Phone (2a) Gets Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.0 Beta: A First Look and How to Install

Experience Android 15 on the Nothing Phone (2a) with the Nothing OS 3.0 Beta! Explore the AI-powered Smart Drawer, redesigned lock screen, and enhanced camera app. Download now!

The Nothing OS 3.0 beta has arrived for the Nothing Phone (2a), granting users an early preview of the exciting features coming to Nothing’s smartphone ecosystem. Built on Android 15, this update introduces a suite of both cosmetic and functional improvements, headlined by an AI-enabled Smart Drawer and an auto-archiving feature designed to optimize storage management. While Nothing Phone (2) users can anticipate this update in November 2024, Phone (1), Phone (2a) Plus, and CMF Phone 1 owners will have to wait until December 2024 for their taste of Nothing OS 3.0.

Nothing OS 3.0: Exploring the New Features

Beyond the aforementioned highlights, Nothing OS 3.0 packs a punch with a variety of enhancements designed to elevate the user experience:

Smart Drawer: Taking inspiration from iOS, this intelligent feature automatically categorizes apps, placing frequently used ones at the forefront and allowing users to pin their favorites for rapid access. This declutters the app drawer and streamlines navigation.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the faster and more capable camera app, boasting significant improvements in low-light performance, HDR capture, and portrait mode accuracy.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the faster and more capable camera app, boasting significant improvements in low-light performance, HDR capture, and portrait mode accuracy. Redesigned Lock Screen: The lock screen experience has been reimagined with new widgets, clock faces, and expanded customization options, allowing users to personalize their device at a glance. Users can now long-press on the lock screen to access these customization options.

The Quick Settings panel has undergone a significant redesign, embracing modularity with resizable and rearrangeable widgets. This empowers users to tailor the panel to their specific needs and preferences.

The Quick Settings panel has undergone a significant redesign, embracing modularity with resizable and rearrangeable widgets. This empowers users to tailor the panel to their specific needs and preferences. New Widgets and Fonts: Nothing OS 3.0 introduces over 20 new home screen widgets, accessible through a revamped widget library. The update also refreshes the system fonts and updates menus across the UI, including a redesigned Network & Internet and Bluetooth options menu, for a more visually appealing and consistent experience.

Nothing OS 3.0 introduces over 20 new home screen widgets, accessible through a revamped widget library. The update also refreshes the system fonts and updates menus across the UI, including a redesigned Network & Internet and Bluetooth options menu, for a more visually appealing and consistent experience. Improved Multitasking: Multitasking receives a boost with an improved pop-up view, accessible via Settings > System > Pop-up view. This feature, alongside the ability to share only a portion of the screen while screen recording, enhances productivity and user control.

Obtaining the Nothing OS 3.0 Beta

Before embarking on the update journey, ensure your Phone (2a) is running Nothing OS v2.6 (build number: Pacman-U2.6-240828_1906). Additionally, confirm your device has sufficient battery life, ample storage space, and a reliable internet connection. As a precaution, back up your data before proceeding with the update.

Initiate the process by downloading the necessary APK file from the provided link and installing it. Next, navigate through the phone’s settings menu to Settings > System > Update to Beta version. Finally, tap “Check for new version” and diligently follow the on-screen prompts to complete the update.

Reverting to Nothing OS 2.6

Should you encounter any issues or simply prefer to return to the previous version, Nothing has provided a rollback option:

Begin by downloading the rollback build. Once downloaded, navigate to Settings > System > Update to Beta version. Tap “Import file” and select the rollback package you downloaded earlier. Follow the on-screen instructions to finalize the rollback process.

By releasing this beta version, Nothing aims to gather crucial user feedback and identify potential areas for improvement before the official rollout of Nothing OS 3.0 in December. The strategic decision to prioritize the Phone (2a) for the initial beta release is likely attributed to its larger user base, which provides a more diverse and extensive pool of testers. This approach allows Nothing to collect a wider range of feedback and ensure a smoother and more polished final release for all users.