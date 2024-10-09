Nothing Phone (3) and (3) Plus Spotted: Pokémon-Inspired “Arcanine” Design & Powerful Features?

The rumor mill is churning with whispers of two new Nothing smartphones, potentially the Nothing Phone (3) and Phone (3) Plus (or Pro), appearing on the IMEI database. These listings suggest that Nothing is gearing up for a launch before the end of the year, or at the very latest, in the first quarter of 2025.

Adding fuel to the fire is the intriguing connection between these upcoming devices and Pokémon. The model numbers, A059 and A059P, seem to align with the Pokédex number for Arcanine, a legendary Fire-type Pokémon from the first generation. Could this be a hint at the codenames for the new phones?

If we delve deeper into this theory, the A059 could represent the standard Nothing Phone (3), while the A059P, with its added “P,” might indicate a Plus or Pro version. Interestingly, there’s a Hisuian form of Arcanine introduced in later Pokémon generations. Perhaps this variant corresponds to the higher-end model, suggesting some significant differences between the two phones.

This wouldn’t be the first time Nothing has drawn inspiration from the Pokémon universe. All previous Nothing phones have seemingly been associated with first-generation Pokémon, hinting at a deliberate pattern.

What can we expect from these new devices?

While concrete details are scarce, the association with Arcanine, known for its speed and power, could suggest a focus on performance. We might see upgrades in processing power, camera capabilities, and charging speeds. The “Hisuian” connection for the A059P further hints at a potential design refresh or exclusive features for the Plus/Pro model.

Nothing has a history of shaking up the smartphone industry with its unique design language and innovative features like the Glyph Interface. It will be exciting to see how these rumored devices carry forward that legacy and what “evolution” the “Arcanine” and “Hisuian Arcanine” codenames might signify.

As we await official announcements from Nothing, the anticipation continues to build. Keep an eye out for more news and leaks as we approach the potential launch date.