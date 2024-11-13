NVIDIA Launches New App, Game Ready Driver, and “Indiana Jones” Bundle

NVIDIA launches new app, Game Ready Driver, "Indiana Jones" bundle. Plus, DLSS 3 and Reflex come to S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

NVIDIA has unleashed a torrent of exciting news for PC gamers this week, headlined by the official launch of the NVIDIA app, a new GeForce Game Ready Driver, and an enticing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle GeForce RTX 40 Series Bundle. But that’s not all – the company also announced expanded support for NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex in several highly anticipated game releases.

NVIDIA App: Your New GPU Command Center

The NVIDIA app emerges from its beta phase as a streamlined and unified platform for NVIDIA GPU users. This all-in-one application consolidates essential features from GeForce Experience and RTX Experience, providing a central hub for managing driver updates, optimizing game settings, and accessing NVIDIA applications like GeForce NOW and NVIDIA Broadcast. With a redesigned in-game overlay, users can effortlessly capture gameplay, monitor performance, and enhance their visuals with AI-powered filters. The NVIDIA app also boasts significant performance improvements over its predecessors, with faster installation times and a more responsive user interface.

Adventure Awaits with the Indiana Jones Bundle

For a limited time, NVIDIA is offering a compelling bundle for gamers looking to upgrade their graphics cards. By purchasing a qualifying GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card or laptop, users can receive a free copy of the Digital Premium Edition of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™. This bundle, available until December 29th, not only provides a significant cost saving but also grants early access to the game starting on December 6th, three days ahead of its official release.

Game Ready Driver Fuels the Latest Titles

Keeping pace with the latest game releases, NVIDIA has also launched a new GeForce Game Ready Driver. This driver delivers day-one support and optimizations for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, ensuring a smooth and immersive experience for players venturing into these graphically demanding worlds. Both titles will leverage the power of DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution, as well as NVIDIA Reflex for ultra-responsive gameplay. In addition to these flagship titles, the driver also adds support for recently released games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered.

DLSS and Reflex Expand Their Reach

NVIDIA’s RTX technologies continue to gain traction in the gaming world, with DLSS and Reflex appearing in a growing number of titles. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 lead the charge with full DLSS 3 support, allowing GeForce RTX 40 series gamers to experience incredible frame rates and stunning visuals. Farming Simulator 25 will also benefit from DLSS Super Resolution, enabling smoother performance for those who prefer to cultivate their virtual farms at higher resolutions. Even Early Access titles like Mortal Rite are embracing DLSS Super Resolution, giving GeForce RTX gamers an edge in the game’s fast-paced melee combat.

With these latest releases and announcements, NVIDIA reaffirms its commitment to pushing the boundaries of PC gaming technology. The NVIDIA app simplifies the user experience, the Indiana Jones bundle offers incredible value, the Game Ready Driver ensures optimal performance, and the continued expansion of DLSS and Reflex promises smoother, more responsive gameplay across a wider range of titles.