October 2024 Google System Updates: What’s New?

Discover the latest Google System updates for October 2024! Explore new features and improvements for Android, Wear OS, Google TV, and more.

The October 2024 Google System updates bring a host of new features and improvements to Android devices. These updates, detailed in the monthly “Google System Release Notes,” enhance various aspects of the user experience, from Play services and the Play Store to the Play system update. These updates apply to a range of devices, including Android phones/tablets, Wear OS smartwatches, Google/Android TV, Android Auto, and even PCs.

Google Play Store Updates

v43.4 (2024-10-28) PC and Phone: A pop-up message will prompt users to create their Play Games profile from various locations within the Play Store. PC and Phone: Improvements enhance protection against exploitation and disablement. Phone: The search suggestions UI receives updates for an improved search experience.

v43.2 (2024-10-14) Phone: Developer-provided animations may appear on promotional content cards. Phone: Offers will be displayed in the Search results page. Phone: Users can discover new ways to use Play discounts and earn Google Play Points. Auto, PC, Phone, TV, and Wear: Improved search results when searching for apps in Google Play.

v43.1 (2024-10-07) Phone: Visual improvements enhance the device setup screen when setting up a new watch. PC and Phone: More games with achievements will be visible on the Search results and Details pages.



Google Play Services Updates

v24.42 (2024-10-28) Phone: More relevant search results and a dedicated section for related help center articles are added to the search page of Google account settings. Phone: The Pix payment method can be used with the ‘Tap and Pix’ option in Google Wallet.

v24.41 (2024-10-21) Phone: A black and white filter can be used with the ML Kit document scanner. Phone: Improved experience when using a new device in Google Wallet. Phone: Improvements to passes in Google Wallet. Phone: Users can upgrade their passes in Google Wallet. Phone: Improvements to digital ID in Google Wallet.

v24.40 (2024-10-14) Phone: New developer features for Google and third-party app developers support Security & Privacy related processes in their apps. Phone: New developer features support Digital Wallet & Payments related processes in their apps. Auto, Phone, TV, and Wear: Updates to system management services improve Network Usage.

v24.39 (2024-10-07) Phone: Instant hotspot now displays a notification when available and a new status icon when connected. Phone and Wear: New developer features support Device Connectivity related processes in their apps. Phone: New developer features support Utilities related processes in their apps.



Other Updates

Android TV Core Services v6.9.0 (2024-10-21): Stability improvements.

Settings Services v1.1.0.680923945 (2024-10-15): General bug fixes for Phone.

Android System Key Verifier v1.42 (2024-10-14): Android System Key Verifier allows developers to store end-to-end encryption keys on Phone.

Android WebView v130 (2024-10-09): Improvements to security and privacy, bug fixes, and new developer features for displaying web content in apps.

Important Note: Some features may be experimental or have limited availability.