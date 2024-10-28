New Games on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: October 2024 Releases

Dive into October's hottest game releases! Explore the mythical world of Dragon Age: The Veilguard or uncover a CIA conspiracy in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Plus, grab free games on the Epic Games Store.

Gamers have much to anticipate this October with the release of several new titles across various platforms. “Dragon Age: The Veilguard” and “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6” are among the most anticipated, each offering unique gameplay and storylines for PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, and PC players.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

BioWare’s “Dragon Age: The Veilguard” is the latest installment in the popular Dragon Age series. Set in the world of Thedas, players must confront a disruption caused by ancient Elven gods. Gameplay involves assembling a team of fighters, rogues, and mages to combat these divine beings and the monstrous threats they’ve unleashed. Fans of the series can expect BioWare’s signature narrative-driven style, featuring in-depth character interactions and potential appearances from familiar heroes.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Activision’s “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6” returns with a fresh take on the Black Ops narrative. Set during the Gulf War in the 1990s, the game follows Marine veteran Frank Woods and his team as they uncover a CIA conspiracy. “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6” introduces 16 new maps for online multiplayer action, where players can also team up to fight off hordes of zombies. The game continues the franchise’s legacy of intense action and surprising plot twists. It became available for download on October 25th for Xbox X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Epic Games Store’s Free Games for October 31st

Beyond these major releases, the Epic Games Store is offering free games on October 31st, including “Witch It” and “Ghostwire: Tokyo.” Although players hoped for more Halloween-themed offerings, October’s selection mostly deviated from horror. Titles include “Bear and Breakfast,” “Outliver: Tribulation,” “Empyrion: Galactic Survival,” “Invincible Presents: Atom Eve,” and “Kardboard Kings: Card Shop Simulator.” The most seasonally appropriate title, “Outliver: Tribulation,” blends survival-horror with Soulslike elements for spooky Halloween gameplay.

This month offers a diverse range of gaming experiences, from new narratives in beloved franchises to complimentary titles across major platforms