Ola Electric Gen 3 Platform Arriving January 2025

Ola Electric's Gen 3 platform launches January 2025! Featuring a revolutionary battery pack, magnetless motor, and new S2 & S3 scooter models. Experience enhanced performance and cost-effectiveness.

Ola Electric has made a significant announcement, revealing that its Gen 3 platform will now be launched in January 2025. This accelerated timeline, moved up from the initial March 2025 projection, signals the company’s aggressive push to dominate the electric vehicle market. The new platform promises a range of electric scooters with cutting-edge technology and improved performance, all while maintaining cost-effectiveness.

A Deep Dive into the Gen 3 Platform

The Gen 3 platform is built on Ola Electric’s ‘Inside the Box’ philosophy, a novel approach that integrates the motor and battery into a single unit. This innovative design not only optimizes efficiency but also significantly reduces the overall weight of the scooters, contributing to a more agile and responsive riding experience. Ola Electric projects a remarkable 26% increase in performance and a 22.5% reduction in costs compared to its previous generation.

At the heart of this platform lies a revolutionary battery pack constructed with 4680 cells. These advanced cells, larger and more powerful than the current 2170 cells, are expected to deliver enhanced thermal efficiency and shock resistance. Furthermore, the battery pack itself is strategically integrated into the scooter’s frame, acting as a stressed member to enhance structural rigidity and balance. This ingenious design element further underscores Ola Electric’s commitment to both performance and safety.

The Gen 3 platform also introduces a groundbreaking magnetless motor equipped with magnetized electrical coils. This innovative motor technology is poised to deliver higher torque and improved efficiency, promising a more exhilarating ride. By integrating the Battery Management System and Motor Control Unit into a single ECU, Ola Electric has streamlined the vehicle’s architecture, optimizing space and performance.

Looking ahead, the platform incorporates a Central Commute Board, a foundation for future advancements. This forward-thinking design paves the way for the integration of sophisticated technologies, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), although the timeline for ADAS implementation remains undisclosed.

Expanding the Electric Horizon: The S2 and S3 Series

Ola Electric is not only revolutionizing its technology but also diversifying its product offerings. The Gen 3 platform will underpin two new scooter ranges: the S2 and the S3.

The S2 series is designed to cater to a wide spectrum of riders. It will comprise three distinct models: the City, tailored for urban commuting; the Tourer, optimized for long-distance travel; and the Sports, geared towards performance enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, the S3 series will target the premium segment with two maxi-scooters: the Grand Adventure and the Grand Tourer. These models will offer a luxurious riding experience combined with high performance, appealing to discerning riders who demand the best of both worlds.

With the accelerated launch of the Gen 3 platform and the introduction of the S2 and S3 series, Ola Electric is poised to redefine the electric scooter landscape. The company’s commitment to innovation, performance, and affordability is set to make a significant impact on the future of electric mobility.