Royal Enfield’s 2025 Lineup: 4 New Bikes to Hit Indian Roads

Discover 4 new Royal Enfield bikes launching in India in 2025! Explore the Classic 650, updated Hunter 350, refined Interceptor 650, and all-new Scram 440.

Royal Enfield, a name synonymous with classic motorcycling, is poised to make a significant impact in 2025 with the introduction of four new models in the Indian market. Following their recent showcase at EICMA 2024 in Milan, anticipation is building for their official unveiling at Motoverse 2024 in Goa. Let’s take a closer look at what these upcoming motorcycles have to offer:

Royal Enfield Classic 650: A Modern Classic

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is set to capture the hearts of riders who appreciate timeless design blended with modern performance. While its aesthetic pays homage to the iconic Classic 350, this new iteration shares key components with the Shotgun 650, ensuring a robust and reliable platform. Powered by a potent 648cc parallel-twin engine, the Classic 650 delivers an impressive 47 bhp and 52.3 Nm of torque, promising a thrilling riding experience. With a weight of 243 kg, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 asserts itself as a substantial and commanding presence on the road. Expect this model to appeal to riders seeking a blend of classic styling, modern engineering, and comfortable long-distance capabilities.

New Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Refined and Ready to Hunt

The popular Hunter 350 is receiving a stylish makeover for 2025. While retaining its spirited 349cc air-cooled engine, the updated model boasts a range of cosmetic enhancements. A new LED headlamp adds a touch of modernity, while a revised rear suspension featuring twin shock absorbers promises improved comfort and handling. Royal Enfield is also expected to introduce a fresh palette of color options for the Hunter 350, allowing riders to express their individual style. This updated model is likely to further solidify the Hunter 350’s position as a favorite among urban riders and weekend adventurers.

2025 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Evolution of a Modern Legend

The Interceptor 650, a modern classic in its own right, is receiving a series of refinements for 2025. Spy shots have revealed a contemporary single-pod instrument cluster, redesigned LED tail lamp and indicators, and upgraded dual front disc brakes. These updates enhance both the aesthetics and functionality of the motorcycle. Under the skin, the 2025 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 retains its proven 648cc parallel-twin engine and 6-speed gearbox, ensuring a smooth and responsive ride. This updated Interceptor 650 is poised to attract riders seeking a versatile and stylish motorcycle that excels in both urban environments and open roads.

Royal Enfield Scram 440: A New Challenger Emerges

Royal Enfield is expanding its presence in the competitive 400cc segment with the introduction of the Royal Enfield Scram 440. This new model will replace the Scram 411, offering a fresh design, updated features, and a new engine. Powered by a 443cc single-cylinder engine, derived from the Scram 411 but with increased power output to 25 bhp, the Scram 440 promises a lively and engaging riding experience. Expect the Royal Enfield Scram 440 to appeal to a wide range of riders, from urban commuters to those seeking adventure on unpaved roads. With its updated design and enhanced performance, the Scram 440 is poised to make a strong statement in its segment.

Royal Enfield’s commitment to innovation and its understanding of the Indian motorcycling landscape are evident in these four upcoming models. Each motorcycle caters to a distinct segment, offering a unique blend of style, performance, and value. With these new additions, Royal Enfield is set to further strengthen its position as a leading force in the Indian motorcycle industry.