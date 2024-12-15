One UI 7 Guide: Restoring App Drawer Pages on Samsung Galaxy Phones

Restore traditional app drawer pages on Samsung Galaxy smartphones with One UI 7 by following simple steps. Switch back to the classic layout easily!

Samsung Galaxy smartphones with One UI 7 have undergone significant changes, notably the switch from traditional app drawer pages to a vertical scrolling grid. This new setup, designed to enhance user experience by simplifying app searches, may not resonate with everyone. Some users might still prefer the classic page-by-page navigation. Luckily, reverting to the old app drawer layout is feasible through a few simple steps.

Restoring Traditional App Drawer Layout in One UI 7

If the new vertical app drawer layout on your Samsung Galaxy phone doesn’t suit your taste, there is a way to go back to the familiar pagination style. Although One UI 7 beta does not offer a direct setting to switch back, Samsung provides an alternative method to achieve this.

Steps to Retrieve the Paginated App Drawer

To return to the old paginated style, start by swiping up from the home screen of your Galaxy device to access the app drawer. Once there, locate the small three-dot menu button at the bottom. Tap this button and select “Sort,” then choose the ‘Custom order’ option. This adjustment will shift the layout back to displaying apps on separate pages, as opposed to a continuous vertical scroll.

With One UI 7, Samsung Galaxy users are afforded a level of customization that caters to diverse preferences, whether one favors a modern vertical scroll or the traditional paginated app drawer. By following the outlined steps, users can easily switch between these styles, ensuring their smartphone interface aligns with their usage habits and preferences. This flexibility highlights Samsung’s commitment to enhancing user experience while accommodating the varied tastes of its global customer base.