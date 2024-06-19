OnePlus 11R on Amazon: A Budget Flagship Worth Considering at ₹27,999?

The OnePlus 11R, a smartphone that blurs the lines between mid-range and flagship performance, is currently available on Amazon India for ₹27,999 (for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant). But does this price make it a worthy buy? Let’s dive into the details.
What You Get for ₹27,999
- Powerful Performance: The heart of the OnePlus 11R is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This chip, while not the absolute newest, delivers impressive speed for everyday tasks, demanding apps, and even high-end gaming.
- Vibrant Display: A 120Hz AMOLED display graces the front of the phone. This means smooth scrolling, responsive gaming, and vibrant colors – features usually found on more expensive devices.
- SuperVOOC Charging: OnePlus’s renowned 100W fast charging technology is included. Your phone can go from empty to full in under 30 minutes, making battery anxiety a thing of the past.
- Camera Capabilities: The rear camera system includes a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. While not the best on the market, it’s capable of taking decent photos in various lighting conditions.
- Software Experience: The phone runs on OxygenOS, a version of Android known for its clean interface, customization options, and timely updates.
Should You Buy It?
The OnePlus 11R offers impressive value for its price. If you’re looking for a phone that handles demanding tasks with ease, has a great screen, charges incredibly fast, and takes decent photos, it’s a strong contender.
Who Might Want to Hold Off?
- Camera Enthusiasts: If mobile photography is your top priority, there are other phones with more advanced camera systems on the market.
- Software Purists: While OxygenOS is well-liked, some prefer the pure Android experience found on Google Pixel phones.
- Those Seeking the Absolute Latest: The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, while powerful, is not the most cutting-edge processor available in 2024.
The Verdict
The OnePlus 11R delivers an impressive package for ₹27,999. It punches above its weight in terms of performance, display, and charging speed. If these are your priorities, the OnePlus 11R is a compelling choice. However, those who prioritize the camera or the absolute latest technology might want to consider other options.