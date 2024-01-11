Hollyland Releases LARK M2: A Lightweight Wireless Lavalier Microphone with Impressive Features

Hollyland, a renowned name in audio and video equipment, has unveiled the LARK M2, a consumer-grade wireless lavalier microphone designed to cater to the needs of content creators, livestreamers, and more. This featherweight microphone, weighing just 9 grams, is making waves in the industry for its impressive features and capabilities.

Key Highlights:

Ultra-lightweight at only 9 grams

Lossless sound reproduction

Up to 10 hours of uninterrupted use

High-gain LDS antenna for stable audio transmission

Environmental noise cancellation (ENC)

48kHz/24bit Hi-Fi sound quality

Up to 40 hours of battery life

Four versions available with various accessories

Global launch on January 10th, 2024

The LARK M2 is not just a microphone; it’s a versatile tool for a wide range of audio and video activities. Its applications span from content creation, live entertainment, distance learning, social media, event planning, weddings, presentations, to live streaming, and more. What sets it apart is its wireless functionality, eliminating the need for cumbersome cables.

The microphone comes in two versions: one with a Lightning connector for classic iPhones and another with a USB-C connector for Android phones, iPhone 15, action cameras, and computers. With a robust high-gain LDS antenna, the LARK M2 ensures stable audio transmission even in challenging recording environments, boasting a remarkable range of up to 300 meters in line of sight.

One of the standout features of the LARK M2 is its environmental noise cancellation (ENC), which enhances sound quality in noisy surroundings. Users can easily adjust the ENC strength to suit their recording environment, ensuring optimal results every time. Additionally, Hollyland provides a user-friendly LarkSound app for one-tap firmware updates, volume and noise cancellation adjustments, and real-time audio status checking.

The microphone delivers studio-grade 48kHz/24bit Hi-Fi sound quality, with a signal-to-noise ratio of 70dB and a maximum sound pressure level of 115dB, ensuring natural and high-fidelity audio. It also offers various recording controls, including seamless playback without unplugging, remote TX control for mobile video recording, an intuitive volume adjustment knob, and easy switching between mono and stereo modes.

With an appealing design, the LARK M2 can be securely attached using the included magnetic attachment, clip, or the new necklace design, blending seamlessly with the user’s personal style. Its optimized power management allows for up to 10 hours of continuous use, and the compact charging case can recharge the entire set twice in less than 1.5 hours. The camera version extends the operation time to an impressive 40 hours, while the mobile version offers 30 hours with the charging case. Moreover, the system can be charged while in use.

For those looking for the right package, the LARK M2 is available in four versions: Mobile (Lightning), Mobile (USB-C), Camera, and Combo Version. Each package includes a variety of accessories such as windscreens for outdoor recording, cable connectors for easy connectivity, and a specially crafted necklace for each TX unit.

The LARK M2 is set to make its global debut on January 10th, 2024. It will be available through local distributors as well as on Hollyland’s Amazon store.

In summary, Hollyland’s LARK M2 is a game-changer in the world of wireless lavalier microphones, offering content creators an affordable, lightweight, and feature-packed solution for capturing high-quality audio in any environment.