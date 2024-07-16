OnePlus 12: Flagship Phone Now Under ₹60,000 with New Offer

The OnePlus 12, launched earlier this year, continues to hold its own as a top-tier premium smartphone, boasting impressive specifications and performance. In an exciting development for potential buyers, a new offer ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day makes it available for under ₹60,000.

Special Pricing for ICICI Bank Credit Card Users

While the official prices of the OnePlus 12 remain at ₹64,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹69,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant, Amazon is currently offering a significant ₹7,000 discount exclusively for ICICI Bank credit card users. This attractive offer effectively brings down the prices to a more enticing ₹57,999 and ₹62,998 respectively, making the OnePlus 12 an even more compelling choice for those seeking a premium smartphone experience.

Unmatched Display and Performance

The OnePlus 12 boasts a stunning 6.82-inch 2K ProXDR display with a resolution of 3168×1440 and a pixel density of 510 ppi. The display also features LTPO technology, which dynamically adjusts the refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz to optimize both visual fluidity and power consumption based on the content being displayed. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with the Adreno 750 GPU, ensuring exceptional performance for even the most demanding tasks and games. Additionally, the OnePlus 12 incorporates the proprietary Trinity Engine platform, further enhancing speed and smoothness during intensive gaming sessions, app switching, and multitasking.

Versatile Camera System

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the OnePlus 12’s versatile triple camera setup on the rear. The 50MP primary camera, equipped with a Sony IMX581 lens and both OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), captures stunningly detailed and stable images. The 64MP OmniVision OV64B telephoto sensor, also featuring OIS and EIS, offers impressive 6X in-sensor zoom and up to 120x digital zoom capabilities, allowing users to get closer to the action. Additionally, the 48MP Sony IMX581 ultrawide sensor with a 114° field of view and EIS support enables capturing breathtaking landscape shots. For selfies and video calls, the OnePlus 12 features a 32MP front-facing camera with EIS for clear and stable visuals.

Long-lasting Battery and Fast Charging

To keep up with the demands of modern users, the OnePlus 12 houses a substantial 5,400 mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage on a single charge. Moreover, the smartphone supports both 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. With the 80W SUPERVOOC wired charger, users can replenish the battery from 0 to 100% in a mere 26 minutes, minimizing downtime and maximizing convenience.