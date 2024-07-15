Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 First Impressions: Early Verdict & Full Review Coming Soon

Get an early look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6. Read our first impressions and stay tuned for the full review coming soon. Discover the future of foldable tech!

The buzz surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 was palpable, and now that I’ve spent some time with it, I can confidently affirm that it lives up to the hype. Released just a couple of weeks ago, this foldable smartphone is not only packed with features but also boasts an incredibly solid build.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6: Design & Build

Right out of the box, I was impressed by how sleek this thing looks. Unfolded, it’s got a big, beautiful 7.6-inch screen, perfect for when I want to watch a movie or get some work done. But the real magic is how it folds down to a compact 6.3-inch size, slipping easily into my pocket. And despite feeling solid and premium, it’s not overly heavy at 239 grams.

The Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both sides (and even some extra tough plastic on the inside screen) gives me peace of mind that it can handle everyday bumps and scratches. The aluminium frame, specifically the Armor Aluminum frame, feels super sturdy, and I love that it’s got that extra reinforcement.

Plus, with an IP48 water resistance rating, I don’t have to panic if I spill something on it or get caught in a sudden downpour. The stylus support is a huge bonus for me too – I take a lot of notes and being able to scribble directly on the screen is awesome.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6: Display

Seriously, this display is one of the best I’ve ever seen on a phone. Unfolded, that 7.6-inch main screen is stunning, boasting a foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel. It’s incredibly smooth thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate, and it gets so bright (2600 nits!) that I can easily use it outdoors. Colors pop with HDR10+ support, videos look amazing, and gaming is super immersive with the 1856 x 2160 resolution.

Even the smaller 6.3-inch cover display is a joy to use. It’s just as bright and responsive as the main screen, with the same LTPO AMOLED 2X technology and a 120Hz refresh rate. It might not be as big, but it’s incredibly sharp with a 968 x 2376 pixel resolution. The fact that the main display has almost no bezel is just the cherry on top. It feels like the whole front is just a screen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6: Performance

This phone is a beast. The Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, built on a 4nm process, is lightning fast, and I can juggle multiple apps or play graphics-intensive games without a hitch. The Adreno 750 GPU, running at 1 GHz, makes everything look gorgeous, whether I’m editing photos or watching videos.

I opted for the 512GB storage model (though it comes with up to a whopping 1TB!), and with 12GB of RAM, I never have to worry about things slowing down. Apps open instantly thanks to the UFS 4.0 storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6: Camera

The cameras are pretty fantastic, too. The triple-lens setup on the back gives me a lot of flexibility. The main 50MP wide sensor, with its f/1.8 aperture, dual pixel PDAF, and OIS takes super sharp photos, even in low light. The 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and the 12 MP ultrawide lens round out the versatile setup.

Video recording is top-notch, with options for 8K at 30fps, 4K at 60fps, and even slow-motion up to 960fps. The gyro-EIS keeps everything smooth. The under-display 4MP selfie camera is a cool concept, but I usually end up using the 10MP camera on the cover for selfies – the quality is just better.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6: Sound, Battery, and More

The stereo speakers, tuned by AKG, sound awesome. While there’s no headphone jack, the audio quality through wireless headphones or USB-C headphones is excellent with 32-bit/384kHz audio support.

The 4400 mAh Li-Po battery is a workhorse. It easily gets me through a full day, even with lots of use. Charging is super fast with 25W wired charging and Quick Charge 2.0, and I love the option for 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

This phone is packed with additional features. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor is fast and convenient. There’s a bunch of sensors for everything you can imagine. And Samsung DeX support lets me turn my phone into a desktop computer. The Ultra Wideband (UWB) support is a nice touch for future applications.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6: Price

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 starts at Rs. 164,999 in India, making it a premium offering in the foldable smartphone market. This price tag reflects the device’s cutting-edge technology, including its powerful processor, refined hinge mechanism, improved cameras, and expanded multitasking capabilities.

My Verdict: Worth the Hype

Overall, this foldable smartphone has blown me away. It’s got cutting-edge tech, a durable build, and so many features that enhance the experience. It’s not cheap, but if you’re looking for a powerful, versatile phone that’s going to turn heads, this is it. I’m really happy with it so far, and I can’t wait to see what else it can do.