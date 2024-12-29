OnePlus 12 Gets Massive Price Cut on Flipkart: Is it Still Worth Buying?

OnePlus 12 gets a massive ₹11,500 discount on Flipkart ahead of the OnePlus 13 launch. Is it still worth buying? Find out in our detailed review.

The OnePlus 12 is getting a massive price cut on Flipkart ahead of the anticipated launch of the OnePlus 13. This enticing discount of ₹11,500 has made the flagship phone significantly more affordable, raising the question: is the OnePlus 12 still a worthy contender in the ever-evolving smartphone market? Let’s dive deep into the specs, features, and the impact of this price drop.

This price reduction comes as OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next flagship phone, the OnePlus 13. While the official launch date hasn’t been confirmed, rumors suggest it could be sometime in early 2024. This strategic price drop on the OnePlus 12 is a common tactic employed by smartphone manufacturers to clear out inventory and make way for the newer model. But does this mean the OnePlus 12 is outdated? Absolutely not.

OnePlus 12: A Quick Recap

The OnePlus 12, launched earlier this year, quickly gained popularity for its impressive specifications and features. It boasts a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a versatile triple-camera setup co-developed with Hasselblad. The phone also packs a 5000mAh battery with blazing-fast 100W SuperVOOC charging.

What Does the Discount Mean for Consumers?

With the ₹11,500 discount, the OnePlus 12 becomes a much more attractive proposition, especially for those seeking flagship performance without the flagship price tag. This price cut puts it in direct competition with other premium smartphones in a lower price bracket, making it a tempting option for budget-conscious consumers.

OnePlus 12 vs. the Competition

Even with the impending launch of the OnePlus 13, the OnePlus 12 remains a strong contender in the premium smartphone segment. Here’s how it stacks up against some of its rivals:

Samsung Galaxy S23: The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a similar level of performance and camera quality, but the discounted OnePlus 12 might offer better value for money.

Google Pixel 7: The Pixel 7 excels in camera performance and software experience, but the OnePlus 12 boasts faster charging and a higher refresh rate display.

iPhone 14: The iPhone 14 offers a seamless iOS experience and excellent camera capabilities, but the OnePlus 12 provides a more customizable Android experience and faster charging.

Is the OnePlus 12 Still Worth Buying?

The answer is a resounding yes, especially with the current discount. The OnePlus 12 offers a compelling combination of powerful performance, a stunning display, and a capable camera system. Here’s a breakdown of why it might be the right choice for you:

Performance: The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor ensures smooth multitasking and lag-free gaming.

Display: The 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers vibrant colors and smooth scrolling.

Camera: The Hasselblad-branded triple camera system captures stunning photos and videos.

Battery: The 5000mAh battery with 100W fast charging provides all-day battery life and quick top-ups.

Value: With the current discount, the OnePlus 12 offers exceptional value for money.

Factors to Consider

While the OnePlus 12 is a compelling option, there are a few factors to consider before making your decision:

OnePlus 13 Launch: If you’re willing to wait, the OnePlus 13 might offer even better specs and features.

Software Updates: OnePlus typically provides two major Android updates and three years of security updates.

Personal Preferences: Consider your individual needs and preferences, such as camera quality, software experience, and design.

My Personal Experience

I’ve been using the OnePlus 12 for the past few months, and I’ve been thoroughly impressed with its performance. The phone handles everything I throw at it with ease, from demanding games to intensive multitasking. The camera system is fantastic, producing sharp and detailed images. And the battery life is simply outstanding, easily lasting a full day with heavy usage. The 100W fast charging is a game-changer, allowing me to top up the battery in no time.

Final Verdict

The OnePlus 12, with its current discount on Flipkart, presents an excellent opportunity to own a flagship smartphone at a more affordable price. Its powerful performance, stunning display, and capable camera system make it a strong contender in the premium smartphone market. While the upcoming OnePlus 13 might offer newer features, the OnePlus 12 remains a solid choice for those seeking exceptional value and performance.