OnePlus 13: New Vegan Leather, Micro-Curve Display, and More

OnePlus 13 boasts a new vegan leather, a "micro-curve" flat display for enhanced durability, 50/50 weight distribution, and IP68/IP69 ratings. Launching in January!

OnePlus has offered a sneak peek into the hardware of its upcoming flagship phone, the OnePlus 13, ahead of its January launch. The company is emphasizing design choices aimed at enhancing both the look and feel of the device.

A New Take on Vegan Leather

One of the standout features is a new vegan leather finish, available on the “Midnight Blue” model. OnePlus claims this “Microfiber Vegan Leather” offers a more natural, leather-like grip than other vegan leathers, while remaining sustainable and durable. Importantly, it won’t interfere with wireless charging speeds.

The “Micro-Curve” Display

The OnePlus 13 features a flat display with a twist. Instead of being completely flat, it incorporates a subtle “micro-curve” along all four edges. This design choice aims to improve grip comfort and enhance durability by increasing drop resistance. Protecting the display is a custom “Ceramic Guard,” reinforced with nano crystalline, which OnePlus claims offers twice the drop resistance of traditional glass.

Balance and Durability

OnePlus has paid close attention to the weight distribution of the OnePlus 13. With a 50/50 weight distribution, the phone is designed to be perfectly balanced. Additionally, the OnePlus 13 boasts both IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, further enhancing its durability. A 6,000 mAh silicon battery rounds out the key hardware features.

With its focus on refined design, durable materials, and a comfortable user experience, the OnePlus 13 appears poised to make a strong impression. The combination of innovative features like the “micro-curve” display and the new vegan leather finish, alongside practical considerations like enhanced durability and a long-lasting battery, suggests that OnePlus is aiming to deliver a well-rounded flagship experience. It will be interesting to see how these features are received when the phone officially launches in January.