Lava Yuva 2 5G Launched: Affordable Performance with Advanced Features

Explore the new Lava Yuva 2 5G featuring a 6.67″ 90Hz display, 50MP camera, and 5000mAh battery, priced attractively at Rs. 9499.

Lava International Ltd. has officially unveiled the Lava Yuva 2 5G, a new addition to its budget-friendly ‘yuva series’. The smartphone, which was teased last month, is now available for purchase, catering to the needs of tech-savvy consumers looking for affordable yet powerful 5G options.

Performance and Display

At the heart of the Lava Yuva 2 5G is the UNISOC T760 SoC, which is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The device also offers 4GB of virtual RAM with RAM expansion technology, enhancing its multitasking capabilities. It operates on a clean version of Android 14 and is free from bloatware, ensuring a smooth user experience. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen that provides a refresh rate of 90Hz and can reach up to 700 nits of peak brightness, making it suitable for use in various lighting conditions.

Camera and Security Features

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP rear camera and a 2MP AI camera with an LED flash that ensures quality photos even in low-light conditions. The device also sports an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. Unique to the Yuva 2 5G is a rear notification light that encircles the camera module, alerting users about app notifications and incoming calls through visual cues. Additionally, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner enhances the security of the device.

Connectivity and Battery Life

The Lava Yuva 2 5G supports both SA and NSA 5G networks, alongside traditional 4G VoLTE. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS + GLONASS. The device comes equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, promising extended usage times without frequent recharges.

Pricing and Availability

Offered in Marble Black and Marble White with a stylish marble finish, the Lava Yuva 2 5G is competitively priced at Rs. 9499 as an introductory offer. It is now available through retail outlets across India and comes with a one-year warranty and complimentary home service.

Sumit Singh, Head of Product at Lava International Ltd., expressed excitement about the launch, highlighting the phone’s innovative features and the value it offers to consumers seeking advanced technology without breaking the bank