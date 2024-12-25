OnePlus 12 Price in India Discounted Ahead of OnePlus 13 Launch

OnePlus 12 price in India discounted on Amazon & OnePlus website ahead of OnePlus 13 launch on January 7th. Grab the deal or wait?

The OnePlus 12 has received a price cut in India on both Amazon and the official OnePlus website. This price adjustment comes just before the OnePlus 13 series launch in the country on January 7th, which will also feature the new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 colorway and potentially the Watch 3. Despite being nearly a year old, the OnePlus 12 remains a powerful device. Let’s explore the details of the deal and consider whether it’s worth buying the OnePlus 12 now or waiting for the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 12 Deal Price

Originally, the OnePlus 12 was priced at Rs 64,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant and Rs 69,999 for the 16GB/512GB variant. Currently, on Amazon and the OnePlus website, the phone is available at Rs 59,999 and Rs 64,999, respectively.

Furthermore, an instant discount of Rs 7,000 is available when using ICICI Bank or OneBank credit cards. This brings the effective price down to Rs 52,999 for the OnePlus 12. The phone is offered in Silky Black and Emerald Green colors.

Should You Buy the OnePlus 12 or Wait for the OnePlus 13?

The OnePlus 12 is a premium flagship phone that still holds its own in terms of performance. However, the new price reduction comes just days before the OnePlus 13’s official launch on January 7th. This raises the question of whether to take advantage of the OnePlus 12 deal or wait for the OnePlus 13.

Purchasing the latest flagship, the OnePlus 13, is always enticing. It offers the latest hardware, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for enhanced performance, a superior 6.82-inch 2K BOE AMOLED display, a larger 6000mAh battery with 100W fast charging, a new 50MP periscope telephoto camera for improved zoom capabilities, an upgraded IP68+IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, an ultra-sonic in-screen fingerprint sensor, and other advancements.

However, the OnePlus 13 will likely come with a premium price tag at launch, potentially similar to the OnePlus 12’s original price. Rumors suggest the base model may be priced around Rs 67,000. If budget allows, waiting for the OnePlus 13 launch might be preferable. However, if you’re seeking a deal on a flagship phone and have budget constraints, the OnePlus 12 is a compelling option, especially at the discounted price.