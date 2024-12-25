Samsung unveils new durable Sonic the Hedgehog-themed microSD cards

25/12/2024
Sovan Mandal
2 Min Read
Add Comment
Samsung unveils new durable Sonic the Hedgehog-themed microSD cards
Samsung unveils new durable Sonic the Hedgehog-themed microSD cards in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities. Featuring fast read/write speeds and extreme durability.

Samsung has partnered with SEGA to introduce a new line of microSD cards inspired by the beloved Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. These Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD cards combine impressive speed and exceptional durability, making them a great choice for gamers, tech enthusiasts, and anyone needing reliable storage.

Character-Themed Designs and Storage Options

The microSD cards are available in four variants, each featuring a vibrant color and iconic character from the Sonic the Hedgehog series:

  • 128GB – Knuckles the Echidna (Red icon)
  • 256GB – Tails (Yellow icon)
  • 512GB – Sonic the Hedgehog (Blue icon)
  • 1TB – Shadow the Hedgehog (Black icon)

Pricing and Performance

The Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD cards are priced as follows:

  • 128GB: ₹1,999 (approximately)
  • 256GB: ₹3,080 (approximately)
  • 512GB: ₹5,720 (approximately)
  • 1TB: ₹10,480 (approximately)

All variants are A2-rated, delivering sequential read speeds of up to 180 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 130 MB/s. This makes them ideal for quick data transfer and demanding applications.

Extreme Durability

These microSD cards are designed to withstand extreme conditions, including:

  • Submersion in 3% saltwater for up to 72 hours at depths of up to 1 meter.
  • High temperatures, magnetic fields, and X-rays.
  • Drop resistance from heights of up to 4.8 meters (approximately 16 feet).

Whether you’re an outdoor adventurer or work in a challenging environment, these Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD cards offer reliable storage you can count on.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts

Sovan Mandal

Sovan, with a Journalism degree from the University of Calcutta and 10 years of experience, ensures high-quality tech content. His editorial precision has contributed to the publication's acclaimed standards and consistent media mentions for quality reporting. Sovan’s dedication and attention to detail have greatly contributed to the consistency and excellence of our content, reinforcing our commitment to delivering the best to our readers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

Best Foldable Smartphones in December 2024!
Best Foldable Smartphones in December 2024!
POCO M7 Pro Review: A Feature-Packed Smartphone for Every Need
POCO M7 Pro Review: A Feature-Packed Smartphone for Every Need
Best phones under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Realme 14x and more!
Best phones under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Realme 14x and more!
Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more!
Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more!
realme 14X 5G Review
realme 14X 5G Review
Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro
Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro
View all stories
Best Foldable Smartphones in December 2024! POCO M7 Pro Review: A Feature-Packed Smartphone for Every Need Best phones under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Realme 14x and more! Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more! realme 14X 5G Review Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro