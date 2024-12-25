Samsung unveils new durable Sonic the Hedgehog-themed microSD cards in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities. Featuring fast read/write speeds and extreme durability.

Samsung has partnered with SEGA to introduce a new line of microSD cards inspired by the beloved Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. These Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD cards combine impressive speed and exceptional durability, making them a great choice for gamers, tech enthusiasts, and anyone needing reliable storage.

Character-Themed Designs and Storage Options

The microSD cards are available in four variants, each featuring a vibrant color and iconic character from the Sonic the Hedgehog series:

128GB – Knuckles the Echidna (Red icon)

256GB – Tails (Yellow icon)

512GB – Sonic the Hedgehog (Blue icon)

1TB – Shadow the Hedgehog (Black icon)

Pricing and Performance

The Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD cards are priced as follows:

128GB: ₹1,999 (approximately)

256GB: ₹3,080 (approximately)

512GB: ₹5,720 (approximately)

1TB: ₹10,480 (approximately)

All variants are A2-rated, delivering sequential read speeds of up to 180 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 130 MB/s. This makes them ideal for quick data transfer and demanding applications.

Extreme Durability

These microSD cards are designed to withstand extreme conditions, including:

Submersion in 3% saltwater for up to 72 hours at depths of up to 1 meter.

High temperatures, magnetic fields, and X-rays.

Drop resistance from heights of up to 4.8 meters (approximately 16 feet).

Whether you’re an outdoor adventurer or work in a challenging environment, these Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD cards offer reliable storage you can count on.