Samsung unveils new durable Sonic the Hedgehog-themed microSD cards

Samsung has partnered with SEGA to introduce a new line of microSD cards inspired by the beloved Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. These Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD cards combine impressive speed and exceptional durability, making them a great choice for gamers, tech enthusiasts, and anyone needing reliable storage.
Character-Themed Designs and Storage Options
The microSD cards are available in four variants, each featuring a vibrant color and iconic character from the Sonic the Hedgehog series:
- 128GB – Knuckles the Echidna (Red icon)
- 256GB – Tails (Yellow icon)
- 512GB – Sonic the Hedgehog (Blue icon)
- 1TB – Shadow the Hedgehog (Black icon)
Pricing and Performance
The Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD cards are priced as follows:
- 128GB: ₹1,999 (approximately)
- 256GB: ₹3,080 (approximately)
- 512GB: ₹5,720 (approximately)
- 1TB: ₹10,480 (approximately)
All variants are A2-rated, delivering sequential read speeds of up to 180 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 130 MB/s. This makes them ideal for quick data transfer and demanding applications.
Extreme Durability
These microSD cards are designed to withstand extreme conditions, including:
- Submersion in 3% saltwater for up to 72 hours at depths of up to 1 meter.
- High temperatures, magnetic fields, and X-rays.
- Drop resistance from heights of up to 4.8 meters (approximately 16 feet).
Whether you’re an outdoor adventurer or work in a challenging environment, these Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD cards offer reliable storage you can count on.
Add Comment