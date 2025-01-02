OnePlus 12R 256GB Model Price Drops Days Before OnePlus 13R Launch: How to Get It for Around ₹36,000

Grab the OnePlus 12R 256GB model at a reduced price of about ₹36,000 on Flipkart, just before the OnePlus 13R release.

If you’re considering the OnePlus 12R, this might be the perfect time to purchase. The device is currently offered at a significant discount on Flipkart, just in time before the launch of the OnePlus 13R in India. The 256GB model, which comes with 16GB of RAM, is now available at an attractive price point. This article will guide you on how you can secure this phone for approximately ₹36,000, leveraging specific bank offers.

How to Avail the Discount on OnePlus 12R

When you visit Flipkart and look up the OnePlus 12R, you’ll notice the phone listed at ₹38,078, a drop of 17% from its original MRP of ₹45,999. This discount itself marks a considerable saving from its initial launch price. Moreover, if you possess a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, an additional cashback of ₹1,904 is applicable, effectively reducing the price to about ₹36,174. This deal is particularly enticing for those eyeing the top-tier model of the OnePlus 12R.

Considerations Before Buying the OnePlus 12R

Priced between ₹36,000 to ₹38,000, the OnePlus 12R, especially the 256GB model with 16GB of RAM, represents substantial value for money. The device is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which holds up well against newer chipsets like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8 Elite. The phone also boasts an LTPO curved display, a robust 5,500mAh battery with fast charging, and the latest Android 15 update. Its Aqua Touch technology enhances usability under wet conditions, and the camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor along with ultrawide and macro lenses, offering a versatile photography experience.

While the OnePlus 12R continues to be a great option for the price, it’s worth noting that the OnePlus 13R is slated to launch on January 7. The upcoming model’s price may not significantly deviate from the OnePlus 12R, suggesting that waiting might be beneficial if you’re not in urgent need of a new phone.