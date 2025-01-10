OnePlus 13 Series Goes on Sale in India Today

OnePlus 13 series with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, Hasselblad camera, and Buds Pro 3 now available in India. Check prices, offers, and specs.

The OnePlus 13 smartphone and Sapphire Blue OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now available for purchase in India. The OnePlus 13 series launch brings a host of new features and exciting offers for consumers.

OnePlus 13: Flagship Features and Availability

The OnePlus 13 is offered in three configurations:

12GB RAM with 256GB storage

16GB RAM with 512GB storage

24GB RAM with 1TB storage

Color options include Midnight Ocean, Arctic Dawn, and Black Eclipse.

Priced from ₹69,999, the OnePlus 13 can be purchased online via OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, and Amazon.in. Offline, it’s available at OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

This flagship smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and boasts a 6,000mAh Silicon NanoStack battery. The display is a 2K 120Hz ProXDR with a DisplayMate A++ rating. Durability is assured with IP68 and IP69 certifications for water and dust resistance.

The camera system, developed in partnership with Hasselblad, features a triple lens setup:

50MP Sony LYT-808 main sensor

50MP ultra-wide lens

50MP telephoto lens with 10X AI zoom

The OnePlus 13 runs on OxygenOS 15, offering features like Intelligent Search, AI Translation, AI Unblur, and AI Detail Boost.

Launch Offer and OnePlus Buds Pro 3

A 180-Day Phone Replacement Plan is available for all OnePlus 13 devices purchased before February 13, 2025.

The Sapphire Blue OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are also available for ₹11,999, with a limited-time discount of ₹1,000, bringing the price down to ₹10,999. ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can avail an additional ₹1,000 discount.

The Buds Pro 3 feature Steady Connect technology for stable Bluetooth connections and an extended range. They support AI Translation when paired with the OnePlus 13. Additional features include fast charging, Google Spatial Audio, noise cancellation, and intuitive touch controls.

Both the OnePlus 13 and Buds Pro 3 are available online and offline with EMI options.

Source.