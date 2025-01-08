OnePlus 13 & OnePlus 13R Launched: Flagship Features, AI Upgrades & Premium Design

Explore the latest flagship series by OnePlus: OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, featuring premium designs, AI tools, and cutting-edge performance for everyday excellence.

Global technology leader OnePlus has officially unveiled its latest flagship devices at the Winter Launch Event. The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R bring advanced camera systems, cutting-edge AI capabilities, and premium designs, catering to users who demand top-tier performance for photography, gaming, and everyday use.

“At OnePlus, our aim is to push the boundaries of innovation while enhancing daily experiences for users,” said Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India. “The OnePlus 13 Series reflects this commitment by delivering professional-level features at competitive prices.”

OnePlus 13: Top-Tier Performance and Premium Design

The OnePlus 13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and up to 24GB RAM, ensuring exceptional performance. It features a 6,000mAh Silicon NanoStack battery, the first of its kind globally for OnePlus devices, providing long-lasting power in a sleek, IP68- and IP69-rated body.

Equipped with a triple camera system co-developed with Hasselblad, the OnePlus 13 offers a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP 3X Triprism telephoto lens. Features such as Dual Exposure Algorithm, AI Telephoto, and Action Mode enable users to capture stunning images of fast-moving subjects.

The phone boasts a 2K 120Hz ProXDR display with TÜV Rheinland Eye Care 4.0 certification and Aqua Touch 2.0 for enhanced usability. Available in Midnight Ocean, Arctic Dawn, and Black Eclipse, the OnePlus 13 blends elegance and durability seamlessly.

OnePlus 13R: Affordable Flagship Features

The OnePlus 13R offers flagship-level performance at a more accessible price. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a 6,000mAh battery with Dual Cryo-Velocity vapor chambers. Its 6.78-inch 1.5K ProXDR display includes TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 4.0 certification for optimal viewing comfort.

The OnePlus 13R features a camera system with a 50MP Sony LYT-700 main sensor and OIS for low-light photography, a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera for capturing expansive shots. Its design is available in Nebula Noir and Astral Trail, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for added durability and an IP65 rating for everyday protection.

Accessories and Connectivity Enhancements

OnePlus also introduced a range of accessories for the OnePlus 13, including Magnetic Cases and the AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic Charger, which charges the device wirelessly in just 75 minutes. Connectivity upgrades like Beacon Link and Steady Connect offer improved Bluetooth range and functionality, while 5.5G support ensures faster data speeds and reliable connections

OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Advanced Features and New Color

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 now comes in Sapphire Blue, offering enhanced Bluetooth connectivity with Steady Connect and innovative features like AI Translation. With dual drivers, Adaptive Noise Cancellation, and a long battery life of up to 43 hours, the Buds Pro 3 delivers an immersive audio experience.

Availability and Pricing

The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are available starting January 10, 2025, via online platforms such as Amazon.in and offline at OnePlus Experience Stores. For detailed information, visit OnePlus’s official website.