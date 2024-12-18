OnePlus 13 Series Set to Launch: Premium Design & Advanced AI Features Revealed

OnePlus to launch OnePlus 13 series & Buds Pro 3 on Jan 7, 2025. Featuring Snapdragon 8 Elite, OxygenOS 15, AI features, and more.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its new flagship smartphone series, the OnePlus 13, and a new variant of its flagship earbuds, OnePlus Buds Pro 3, on January 7, 2025. The OnePlus 13 series will be the company’s first phone to feature both IP68 and IP69 ratings, making it an ideal companion for users who demand exceptional resilience from their everyday devices.

OnePlus 13 Series Design and Features

The OnePlus 13 series features a slim design, an elegant camera layout following the golden ratio, and three stunning new colorways: Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean. The Midnight Ocean is the first phone to feature micro-fiber vegan leather, offering a luxurious hand feel while providing desirable resistance to corrosion and scratches. The Arctic Dawn colorway introduces an industry-first surface-based glass coating, offering a comfortable, silky smooth touch and a fingerprint-resistant surface for a pristine appearance.

The OnePlus 13 series is powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform, capable of handling the most demanding tasks easily. The phone is also powered by the newly released OxygenOS 15, which integrates advanced AI features designed to deliver a lighter, smarter, and smoother experience. These AI enhancements are applied across key areas of the devices, simplifying daily interactions, boosting productivity, and sparking creativity. Key highlights include Intelligent Search, letting you search across your local files using natural prompts, and AI-powered photography tools, enhancing everyday tasks and reflecting OnePlus’ commitment to meaningful, user-focused AI advancements.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 now comes in an elegant Sapphire Blue colorway, perfectly complementing the OnePlus 13 Midnight Ocean and completing a cohesive premium product lineup. Building on their already impressive functionality, the Buds Pro 3 will introduce AI Translation in collaboration with the OnePlus 13 series, offering seamless convenience for everyday communication and office tasks.

OnePlus Celebrates 11th Anniversary

As the OnePlus 13 series launch approaches, OnePlus also celebrates its 11th anniversary. This anniversary marks a moment of reflection and celebrates the Never Settle spirit that has defined the brand since its inception. Through the ‘All Eyes Ahead’ brand video, OnePlus showcased the countless explorers over the past 11 years who have transformed inspiration into reality and consistently pushed boundaries.

