OnePlus 13 India Launch Next Month: 5 Upgrades You Should Expect

OnePlus 13 series India launch next month! Expect Snapdragon 8 Elite, upgraded cameras, bigger battery, and more.

OnePlus is poised to launch its highly anticipated OnePlus 13 series in India next month, following its debut in China. The series comprises two models: the flagship OnePlus 13 and the more budget-friendly OnePlus 13R. Both smartphones promise significant upgrades over their predecessors.

Performance Boost with Snapdragon 8 Elite

The OnePlus 13 is expected to house the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, known for its impressive performance in devices like the iQOO 13 and Realme GT 7 Pro. This new-generation processor could deliver a substantial boost in CPU performance, along with enhanced GPU and AI capabilities.

Refreshed Design and Enhanced Durability

While retaining a design language similar to the OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 13 introduces subtle changes. Notably, it may feature a vegan leather finish, with glass finish variants also a possibility. The camera module’s integration with the side frame has been revised. Furthermore, the OnePlus 13 is rumored to boast an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, aligning with the trend in flagship devices.

Display Enhancements

OnePlus might opt for a flatter display design with the OnePlus 13, moving away from curved edges. However, it is expected to retain a high-resolution, high refresh-rate LTPO panel, potentially featuring Aqua touch technology for improved touch sensitivity even with water droplets on the screen.

Camera Upgrades

While the OnePlus 13’s camera specifications might largely mirror those of the OnePlus 12, including Hasselblad tuning, an upgraded 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom is anticipated. A 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens could also be part of the setup.

Battery and Charging Improvements

The OnePlus 13 may incorporate a larger 6000mAh battery, a significant upgrade from the 5400mAh battery in the OnePlus 12. Coupled with the new chipset’s efficiency, this could translate to improved battery life. 100W fast charging support is likely to remain a key feature.