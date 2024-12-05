OnePlus Community Sale 2024: Unmissable Offers on Smartphones and Tech Gadgets

Save big on OnePlus's flagship smartphones, Nord series, and IoT devices at the OnePlus Community Sale 2024, from December 6th-17th.

OnePlus is set to host its OnePlus Community Sale 2024 from December 6th to December 17th. This event celebrates the brand’s dedicated user base with attractive deals on a wide range of products, including flagship smartphones, foldables, the Nord series, and various IoT devices. Shoppers can access these offers through multiple channels like OnePlus’s own website, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Myntra, and several brick-and-mortar stores such as OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and more.

Exclusive Deals on Flagship Smartphones

OnePlus 12 Series Offers

The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, released earlier this year, are the highlights of the flagship lineup. The OnePlus 12 features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 2K 120Hz ProXDR display, 100W SUPERVOOC charging, and a 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera. It is now available at a reduced price of ₹6,000 off, with an additional ₹7,000 instant discount on select bank credit cards and up to nine months of no-cost EMI options.

The OnePlus 12R, aimed at gamers, also comes with a price reduction up to ₹6,000 and an instant bank discount of ₹3,000, plus six months of no-cost EMI.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition

This foldable device is offered with a massive ₹20,000 instant bank discount on select credit cards, accompanied by up to 12 months of no-cost EMI.

Savings on Nord Smartphones

OnePlus Nord 4

The OnePlus Nord 4, equipped with a 5,500mAh battery and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, offers discounts up to ₹3,000, a ₹2,000 instant bank discount, and six months of no-cost EMI.

OnePlus Nord CE 4

This model includes a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and similar battery capacity as the Nord 4. It features a price drop of ₹2,000, plus a ₹1,000 instant discount on select credit cards, and comes with a complimentary pair of Nord Buds 2R.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

Available in Super Silver and Mega Blue, this smartphone offers a sleek design and user-friendly features. It includes a ₹2,000 discount, a ₹1,000 instant bank discount, and complimentary Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones.

Discounts on Tablets and Watches

OnePlus Pad 2 and Pad Go

The high-performance OnePlus Pad 2 and the more affordable Pad Go are available with discounts of ₹2,000 and ₹3,000, respectively. These come with up to nine months of no-cost EMI and instant bank discounts of up to ₹3,000.

OnePlus Watch 2 and Watch 2R

These smartwatches feature sale-exclusive price reductions of ₹3,000 and an additional ₹2,000 instant bank discount.