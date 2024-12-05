Google Launches Veo and Imagen 3 for Business Use on Vertex AI

Google launches Veo and Imagen 3 AI models on Vertex AI, offering advanced video and image generation for businesses starting next week.

Google has unveiled Veo and Imagen 3, its latest generative AI models, which will be accessible to businesses through the Vertex AI platform beginning next week. These models are integrated into Google’s cloud-based suite, Vertex AI, which offers various AI tools for enterprise-level usage.

Introduction to Veo

Developed by Google DeepMind, Veo is a sophisticated image-to-video generative AI capable of producing high-quality, high-definition videos. This model allows for the creation of videos featuring realistic depictions of people and animals by either uploading an image with a text description or using a text prompt alone. Veo is set to be available in a private preview through Vertex AI.

Advancements with Imagen 3

Similarly, Imagen 3, another creation from Google DeepMind, stands out as Google’s most refined image-generation model to date. This model is capable of generating photorealistic images from simple text prompts and boasts features for editing images such as adding, removing, or extending parts of an image. Like Veo, Imagen 3 will be offered to all Vertex AI customers starting next week. Esteemed brands like Cadbury, Oreo, and Milka are already utilizing these models.

Enhanced Security Features

Both Veo and Imagen 3 will feature digital watermarks, including Google DeepMind’s SynthID. This invisible watermark is designed to prevent the spread of misinformation and misattribution by ensuring the authenticity of the generated visuals.

Business Impact

According to Warren Barkley, Senior Director of Product Management at Google Cloud, the deployment of generative AI has significantly aided in business growth and transformation. He notes that “86 percent of enterprise companies with generative AI in production report revenue increases, with an estimated growth of 6 percent.” This statistic underscores the strategic importance of continuous investment in AI technologies like Veo and Imagen 3 by Google.