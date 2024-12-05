OnePlus Launches Project Starlight, Pledges ₹2,000 Crores Annual Investment to Strengthen India Operations

OnePlus announces Project Starlight with ₹2,000 crores investment to improve durability, customer service, and India-specific innovations.

Global technology leader OnePlus has announced Project Starlight, a significant initiative involving an annual investment of ₹2,000 crores over the next three years. This move aims to bolster the brand’s focus on innovative products and services tailored for the Indian market.

Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, commented on the initiative, saying, “At OnePlus, we are fully committed to addressing the unique needs of our Indian users. With Project Starlight, we aim to tackle everyday challenges like prolonged device usage, exposure to extreme weather conditions, and longer replacement cycles.” Liu also emphasized India’s importance as a priority market for the company.

The investment under Project Starlight focuses on three key areas: enhancing durability, improving customer service, and introducing India-specific features for a better user experience.

Enhancing Durability for Long-Term Performance

A major highlight of Project Starlight is the introduction of cutting-edge durability technology. OnePlus plans to launch the world’s first DisplayMate A++ display along with the Green Line Worry-Free Solution, aimed at minimizing display issues.

The new 2K 120Hz ProXDR Display, set to feature in upcoming flagship devices, offers peak brightness of 4500 nits for excellent visibility in harsh sunlight. This display ensures vibrant colors and a comfortable viewing experience, even in low light or prolonged usage.

Additionally, the Green Line Worry-Free Solution addresses common concerns with AMOLED displays by introducing an advanced protective layer, conducting rigorous testing, and providing a lifetime warranty for green line issues. These advancements reflect OnePlus’s commitment to delivering durable and reliable products for its Indian users.

Elevating Customer Service Experience

OnePlus is expanding its customer service network, improving accessibility and efficiency for users across India. This year alone, the company has increased its service centers by 22%, with plans to further expand by 50% by mid-2026.

To enhance convenience, OnePlus is upgrading its online support with WhatsApp assistance, live chat, and hotline services. It is also training technical staff to ensure prompt and effective solutions. Additionally, OnePlus is upgrading half of its flagship stores for better in-store experiences and empowering third-party retail outlets with improved service capabilities.

India-Specific Features for a Customized Experience

Under Project Starlight, OnePlus is prioritizing features that address specific needs of Indian users. The upcoming OnePlus 13 Series will introduce 5.5G connectivity in India, delivering a 380% speed enhancement for reliable network performance.

The series also features Steady Connect, a unique Bluetooth enhancement that extends connectivity up to 360 meters. This allows gym-goers to leave their phones safely in lockers while maintaining uninterrupted headphone connections. Steady Connect also reduces interference in high-traffic areas like subway stations.

By focusing on durability, customer service, and tailored innovations, OnePlus reiterates its long-term commitment to India through Project Starlight, ensuring superior experiences for its growing user base.