OnePlus Nord 3: A Surprising Deal Under ₹20,000 During Amazon’s Sale

The OnePlus Nord 3 has hit a new low price on Amazon India, now available for under ₹20,000, making it an enticing offer for smartphone enthusiasts. Originally priced at ₹33,999, the device features substantial discounts including an additional ₹1,000 coupon bringing it down to just ₹19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. For Amazon Prime members using Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, there’s a chance to save even more, reducing the price to ₹18,999​​.

Is the OnePlus Nord 3 Worth Buying?

Despite being a year into its lifecycle, the OnePlus Nord 3’s specifications remain competitive, particularly at this discounted price. The device is equipped with a 6.74-inch Fluid AMOLED display, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution, ensuring vibrant and fluid visual performance. It runs on the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor paired with options up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, offering robust performance​.

Camera capabilities are solid with a triple-camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The front-facing 16MP camera is ideal for selfies and video calls. Other features include an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, a 5,000mAh battery supported by 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, providing a quick power boost​​.

Market Comparison

When compared to other phones in the similar price bracket, the Nord 3 stands out particularly for its advanced chipset and overall value for money. Its closest competitors often sport lesser specifications, particularly in processor speed and display quality

The OnePlus Nord 3 stands out in the sub-₹20,000 segment, especially with features typically found in higher-priced models, like its display quality and fast charging capabilities. For anyone looking for a high-performance phone without breaking the bank, this offer on Amazon is certainly worth considering.