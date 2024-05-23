Poco F6 India Launch: How to Watch the Live Stream, Expected Price, and More

Watch the Poco F6 India launch live stream today at 12 PM IST. Get details on expected price, features, and availability.

Today marks an exciting event for smartphone enthusiasts in India as Poco launches its latest model, the Poco F6. With the anticipation building up, here’s everything you need to know about the launch, including when and where to watch the live stream, the expected price, and other key details.

When and Where to Watch the Live Stream

The Poco F6 launch event is scheduled for today at 12 PM IST. The event will be live-streamed on Poco India’s official YouTube channel and social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook. Fans and potential buyers can tune in to these platforms to catch all the action live.

Expected Price of Poco F6

While the official price will be announced during the event, industry experts suggest that the Poco F6 will be competitively priced. Based on previous models and market trends, the expected price range is between INR 20,000 and INR 25,000. This price range positions the Poco F6 as a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market, appealing to both budget-conscious consumers and tech enthusiasts.

Key Features and Specifications

The Poco F6 is rumored to come with several impressive features that aim to enhance the user experience. Some of the expected specifications include:

Display : A 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

: A 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Processor : Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking.

: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking. Camera : A versatile triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. The front camera is expected to be a 20MP shooter for high-quality selfies and video calls.

: A versatile triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. The front camera is expected to be a 20MP shooter for high-quality selfies and video calls. Battery : A robust 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, ensuring quick power-ups and extended usage.

: A robust 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, ensuring quick power-ups and extended usage. Storage : Available in multiple variants, including 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations.

: Available in multiple variants, including 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations. Software: The device will run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12, offering a smooth and customizable user experience.

Launch Offers and Availability

Poco is expected to announce several launch offers during the event, including discounts and special deals for early buyers. These offers may include cashback options, no-cost EMI plans, and bundled accessories. The Poco F6 will likely be available for purchase on major e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, as well as Poco’s official website.

The Poco F6 launch is set to be a significant event in the Indian smartphone market. With its promising features and competitive pricing, the Poco F6 is poised to attract a wide range of consumers. Don’t miss out on the live stream today at 12 PM IST to get all the latest updates and official announcements.

Stay tuned to Poco India’s official YouTube channel and social media pages for the live stream of the Poco F6 launch event. This new addition to the Poco lineup is expected to bring a range of features at an attractive price point, making it a noteworthy contender in the mid-range smartphone segment