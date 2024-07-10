OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Anticipation Builds Amidst Leaked Pricing and Specs

The much-anticipated launch of the OnePlus Nord 4, scheduled for July 16th in India, has the tech community abuzz. Early indications suggest this latest addition to the Nord series will offer a compelling blend of features and affordability, potentially shaking up the competitive budget smartphone segment.

Price Point: Undercutting the Competition?

A recent leak hints at a potential game-changer: the OnePlus Nord 4 price might fall below the ₹30,000 mark, undercutting its predecessor, the Nord 3. While the official price hasn’t been confirmed, the rumored ₹27,999 price tag, inclusive of launch offers, could position the Nord 4 as an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.

Design and Build: A Touch of Premium

OnePlus is touting the Nord 4 as the sole metal unibody smartphone in the current market. The unveiled design showcases a sleek dual-tone finish and horizontal camera placement, drawing comparisons to the Pixel 6 series. Notably, the Nord 4 distinguishes itself from its more affordable Nord counterparts by including an alarm slider and an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, enhancing its appeal.

Performance and Features: A Rebranded Powerhouse?

Speculation suggests the OnePlus Nord 4 could be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V, a model already available in China. If true, it might inherit the powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, also found in the Realme GT 6T. The phone’s rumored features include a 6.74-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a substantial 5,500mAh battery, a significant upgrade from the Nord 3’s 5,000mAh capacity.

As the launch date approaches, the excitement surrounding the OnePlus Nord 4 continues to mount. With its potentially competitive pricing, premium design elements, and robust features, the Nord 4 could be a compelling choice for those seeking a high-value smartphone without breaking the bank. The official unveiling on July 16th will undoubtedly shed more light on whether the Nord 4 lives up to the hype.