OnePlus Nord 4 Unveils Official-Looking Images Ahead of July 16th India Launch

The design of the highly anticipated OnePlus Nord 4 has been revealed through leaked promotional images shared by the OnePlus Club fan account. The images showcase a dual-tone finish on the back panel, reminiscent of classic Pixel phones. The device appears to be available in grey, black, and green color options, with the grey model featuring a distinctive diagonal line pattern.

Boxy Design with Alert Slider and Dual Camera Setup

The OnePlus Nord 4 boasts a boxy design with slightly curved edges, aligning with recent design trends. Notably, the device retains the signature alert slider, allowing users to easily adjust volume settings. The rear panel houses a dual camera setup, promising a versatile photography experience.

Leaked Specifications Hint at Powerful Features

Previous leaks suggest that the OnePlus Nord 4’s dual camera system will comprise a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel IMX355 ultrawide lens. The front camera is rumored to feature a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9 sensor for selfies and video calls.

Immersive Display, Powerful Chipset, and Long-Lasting Battery

Tipster Sanju Choudhary has claimed that the OnePlus Nord 4 will sport a 6.74-inch OLED Tianma U8+ display with a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2150 nits of peak brightness, offering an immersive visual experience. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, paired with a 5,500mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging.

Software and Updates

The OnePlus Nord 4 is anticipated to run on Android 14 out of the box, with the company reportedly promising three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches, ensuring a long-term software support commitment.