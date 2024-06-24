OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G India Launch: All You Need to Know

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G India Launch: All You Need to...

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G in India today. The launch event, eagerly anticipated by tech enthusiasts and consumers alike, promises to showcase the latest addition to the OnePlus lineup, offering flagship-like features at a competitive price.

How to Watch the Livestream

The unveiling of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will be live-streamed at 7 PM IST. Interested viewers can catch the live event on OnePlus’s official YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

Expected Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is anticipated to be a significant upgrade over its predecessors, aimed at setting a new standard in the budget smartphone segment:

Display : The device features a 120Hz AMOLED display, boasting an impressive peak brightness of 2100 nits, along with Aqua Touch technology, which ensures screen responsiveness even when wet.

: The device features a 120Hz AMOLED display, boasting an impressive peak brightness of 2100 nits, along with Aqua Touch technology, which ensures screen responsiveness even when wet. Camera : It will sport a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary sensor, supported by Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

: It will sport a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary sensor, supported by Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Battery and Charging : Powering the device is a 5500mAh battery, complemented by 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, promising substantial battery life and quick recharge times.

: Powering the device is a 5500mAh battery, complemented by 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, promising substantial battery life and quick recharge times. Performance : Rumors suggest that a Snapdragon processor will enhance the phone’s performance, alongside an Android 14 operating system for a smooth, up-to-date user experience.

: Rumors suggest that a Snapdragon processor will enhance the phone’s performance, alongside an Android 14 operating system for a smooth, up-to-date user experience. Design: The Nord CE 4 Lite will retain the characteristic OnePlus design with minimal bezels and a flat-edge body. The phone will be available in a striking new ‘Mega Blue’ color.

Connectivity and Additional Features

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G supports advanced connectivity options including 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS. It also includes a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is anticipated to be priced at approximately Rs 20,000, aligning with OnePlus’s pricing strategy observed with the previous model, the Nord CE 4, which retails at Rs 24,999. The smartphone is expected to be available on major platforms like Amazon and the OnePlus official site in India, making it easily accessible to a broad customer base across the country.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G stands as a testament to OnePlus’s commitment to bringing high-end features to the budget smartphone market. With its robust specifications and affordable pricing, it aims to appeal to both tech-savvy users and value-conscious consumers.