OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Launches in India: A Detailed Overview

OnePlus has introduced the latest addition to its budget-friendly Nord series, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, in India. As a successor to the Nord CE 3 Lite, this new model promises several upgrades in design, display, and performance.

Design and Display

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G features a modern aesthetic with a flat display and flat side rails, which gives it a sleek look. It boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and a high 120Hz refresh rate, offering a smooth visual experience. The design also includes a less prominent camera module, ensuring the phone doesn’t wobble when placed on flat surfaces.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM. This setup is designed to deliver robust performance for both everyday tasks and more demanding applications. The device runs on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14, providing a clean and user-friendly interface.

Camera

In terms of photography, the Nord CE 4 Lite is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. This setup is enhanced with a Sony LYTIA sensor that ensures rich and detailed image quality. The phone also includes a variety of camera modes such as Portrait, Night mode, and a new Text scanner for versatile photography.

Battery and Charging

The device is backed by a substantial 5500mAh battery which supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. This technology promises a rapid charge, significantly reducing the time tethered to an outlet.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is available in two storage variants: 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 19,999, and 8GB+256GB for Rs 22,999. It can be purchased in Super Silver and Mega Blue color options.

Launch Offers

OnePlus is offering several incentives with the launch, including discounts on ICICI Bank and OneCard credit cards, special offers for students, and benefits for new Reliance Jio postpaid customers. Additionally, there are options for no-cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv and other finance services.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G aims to balance cost and performance, making it a compelling option for users seeking a feature-packed smartphone at an affordable price point. With its robust battery life, fast charging capabilities, and solid performance, the Nord CE 4 Lite is positioned as an attractive choice for budget-conscious consumers.