Oppo A3 Pro Launches with Advanced Tech and Rapid Charging

Explore the newly launched Oppo A3 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 7050, 67W fast charging, and full-level IP69 waterproof rating. A blend of power, performance, and resilience.

Oppo has officially unveiled its latest smartphone, the A3 Pro, featuring cutting-edge technology with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and 67W fast charging capabilities. This release marks a significant step in Oppo’s innovation trajectory, presenting a device that combines high-end specifications with durable design features.

The Oppo A3 Pro stands out with its robust 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED curved display, which offers a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visual performance and a 240Hz touch sampling rate that enhances user interaction. This display is engineered to deliver excellent visibility even under bright light with a peak brightness reaching up to 950 nits. The phone operates on Android 14 and sports Oppo’s custom ColorOS 14, ensuring a streamlined and customizable user interface.

Under the hood, the A3 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset. This processor supports advanced mobile computing needs, backed by options of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and substantial storage capacities ranging from 256GB to 512GB in UFS 3.1 format, addressing the demand for high-speed data processing and abundant storage space.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the A3 Pro’s camera setup, featuring a 64-megapixel main sensor complemented by a 2-megapixel depth sensor, alongside an 8-megapixel front camera for high-quality selfies and video calls. Security is enhanced with an in-display fingerprint sensor that provides a seamless and secure method for unlocking the device.

One of the most significant innovations in the A3 Pro is its comprehensive water and dust resistance, rated at IP69. This makes it the world’s first smartphone to achieve such a high level of full-device waterproofing, also complemented by IP68 and IP66 certifications, ensuring durability in various environments.

The device’s design is not only functional but also stylish, available in three colors: Azure (Glass), Mountain Blue (Leather), and Yunjin Pink (Leather), each offering a distinct aesthetic appeal. The A3 Pro also supports modern connectivity options including 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3, making it well-suited for global telecommunications standards.

Battery life is robust with a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging, providing quick and efficient power replenishment. This feature ensures that users can enjoy prolonged device usage without frequent recharges.

The A3 Pro is initially launched in China with sales starting from April 19th, priced competitively at approximately $275 for the base model, scaling up to around $345 for the highest specification model​.