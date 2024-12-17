OnePlus Open 2 aka OPPO Find N5 to Feature Enhanced IP Rating, Wireless Charging, and More

Recent insights from a well-regarded Chinese source have brought to light some intriguing developments about the upcoming OPPO Find N5 and its global counterpart, the OnePlus Open 2. These devices are in the testing phase and are poised to introduce several significant upgrades over their predecessors.

Design and Durability Innovations

The next iteration in this series is set to offer a more compact and lightweight design. With thickness measurements at 5.8mm when closed and 7mm upon opening, and a weight of 239 grams, the OPPO Find N3 and OnePlus Open have set a substantial benchmark that their successors aim to improve upon. The forthcoming models will feature an ‘anti-fall body structure’, hinting at enhanced durability against drops.

Enhanced Water Resistance and Wireless Charging

A notable enhancement is the upgraded IPX8 rating, a significant leap from the previous IPX4. This improvement suggests better protection against water exposure, making the devices more resilient. Additionally, the inclusion of wireless charging capabilities marks a first for the series, addressing a gap in the previous models.

Advanced Hardware and Camera Capabilities

Under the hood, the OPPO Find N5/OnePlus Open 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, promising top-tier performance. Camera technology also sees an upgrade, with a shift from a 48MP to a 50MP periscope camera, enhancing photographic capabilities. Moreover, despite a sleeker design, the devices are expected to boast a larger 5,700mAh battery, offering extended usability compared to the 4,805mAh battery in the current models.

Software and Launch Details

Software-wise, the OPPO Find N5 is anticipated to launch with ColorOS 15, which suggests that the Open 2 will operate on OxygenOS 15, maintaining a seamless experience across different markets. The OPPO Find N5 is rumored to make its debut in China by the first quarter of 2025, with its global counterpart likely following a similar timeline. The OnePlus Open had previously made its mark in India with a launch price of Rs 1.4 lakh, and it will be interesting to see if its successor can match its success.

As we approach the expected launch dates, these updates highlight the manufacturers’ commitment to innovation and addressing user feedback by enhancing durability, performance, and user experience.

