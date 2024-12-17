Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss Plan to Offer Free Screen Replacement for Galaxy Phones Starting 2025

17/12/2024
Swayam Malhotra
2 Min Read
Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss Plan to Offer Free Screen Replacement for Galaxy Phones Starting 2025
Starting in 2025, Samsung's Care+ with Theft and Loss plan will include free screen replacements for eligible Galaxy phones. Stay updated with more details!

Samsung is enhancing its Samsung Care+ insurance options by introducing a significant upgrade to the Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss plan. From January 2025, subscribers will benefit from a complimentary screen replacement service, which could save costs considerably, especially as screen repairs can be expensive.

Eligibility and Plan Details

This exclusive offer is available only under the Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss plan. Subscribers of other Samsung Care+ plans will not have access to this benefit. Notably, the offer is specifically for front screen and back glass damages, as indicated in a recent communication to Samsung Care+ members.

However, it appears that certain models, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip, might not be covered under this new feature. Details were hinted at in an email update, which was highlighted in a report by 9to5Google, emphasizing the limited coverage to specific damage types.

How to Avail the Free Screen Replacement

The process for availing of the screen replacement is straightforward. It will be automatically applied to the accounts of current Samsung Care+ subscribers by the beginning of 2025. New users can sign up for Samsung Care+ via Samsung’s official website within 60 days of purchasing their device. During sign-up, users need to provide their Galaxy device’s 15-digit IMEI number, the purchase date, and the country of purchase.

To initiate a screen repair or replacement claim, subscribers must describe the issue, may need to pay a service fee—if applicable—and then send the device for repair. The service has traditionally charged a $29 fee in the U.S., but with the Zero Dollar Screen Repairs offer, this cost is waived, making it a valuable addition to the plan’s benefits.

Updates on Service Charges and More

We will continue to provide updates on any changes to the service fees and additional details relevant to subscribers in India, where pricing and services might differ due to regional market conditions.

Swayam Malhotra

Swayam, a journalism graduate from Panjab University with 5 years of experience, specializes in covering new gadgets and tech impacts. His extensive coverage of software solutions has been pivotal in PC-Tablet's news articles. He specializes in analysing new gadgets, exploring software solutions, and discussing the impact of technology on everyday life.

