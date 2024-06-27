OpenAI Expands ChatGPT Availability with Free macOS App

OpenAI has made the ChatGPT app available as a free download for macOS users, broadening access to the powerful AI chatbot previously limited to ChatGPT Plus subscribers. The move is a significant step towards making generative AI tools more accessible to the wider public.

The newly released app is compatible with macOS 14+ devices running on Apple Silicon (M1 or better) and offers a seamless user experience mirroring the familiar ChatGPT web interface. Users can conveniently launch the app from any screen using the shortcut “Option + Space” and engage in text or voice conversations with the AI assistant. The app also retains the multi-modal capabilities of ChatGPT, allowing users to upload images and files for analysis and discussion.

This expansion comes after OpenAI initially rolled out the ChatGPT app exclusively to ChatGPT Plus subscribers last month. Now, all Mac users can enjoy the benefits of the app for free.

While Mac users celebrate this development, OpenAI has not forgotten the Windows community. The company confirmed that a dedicated ChatGPT app for Windows is in the pipeline and is expected to be released later this year.

Key features of the ChatGPT macOS app include:

Free access: The app is now available to all Mac users at no cost.

System integration: Seamlessly launch the app using the "Option + Space" shortcut.

Multi-modal capabilities: Engage in text and voice conversations, and upload images and files.

Familiar interface: The app mirrors the ChatGPT web interface for easy user transition.

OpenAI’s decision to release the ChatGPT app for free on macOS is a major step towards democratizing access to AI-powered tools. By removing the subscription barrier, the company is enabling a wider audience to experience and utilize the capabilities of ChatGPT.