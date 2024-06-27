Samsung Opens Pre-Reservations for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 in India

Samsung India has officially started pre-reservations for its highly anticipated foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. These next-generation devices are set to make their global debut on July 10th at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris. Tech enthusiasts eager to be among the first to own these cutting-edge phones can now secure their pre-orders through Samsung’s official online store.

How to Pre-Reserve

The pre-reservation process is simple and straightforward. Consumers can pre-book their Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 by paying a nominal amount of Rs. 1,999. The pre-reservation window opened on June 26, 2024, at 10:00 AM and will close on July 10, 2024, at 11:59 PM.

Exclusive Benefits for Early Adopters

Customers who pre-reserve their devices will receive several exclusive benefits, including early access to the new phones and additional perks worth up to Rs. 8,999. These benefits include an e-voucher of up to Rs. 7,000 for purchases on samsung.com or the Samsung Shop App, and the pre-reservation amount of Rs. 1,999 will be adjusted against the final purchase price of the device.

Samsung’s Commitment to the Indian Market

Samsung’s decision to launch its flagship devices simultaneously in India and other global markets demonstrates its commitment to serving the Indian consumer base. The company has consistently ensured that its premium offerings, including the Fold and Flip series, are available in India at the same time as their global release.

Additional Pre-Reservations and Launch Details

Interestingly, Samsung has also opened pre-reservations for the yet-to-be-announced Galaxy Watch 7, Watch 7 Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3, and Buds 3 Pro, ahead of their official unveiling at the Unpacked event on July 10. The only missing piece of the puzzle is the Galaxy Ring, which is also expected to be launched at the event, but its availability in India remains unconfirmed.

With pre-reservations open, the stage is set for Samsung’s next generation of foldable smartphones to make a splash in India. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are poised to push the boundaries of mobile technology, offering innovative features and enhanced user experiences.