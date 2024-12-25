Oppo A5 Pro Debuts in China with MediaTek 7300 Dimensity, Robust Battery Life

Explore Oppo's new A5 Pro, featuring a MediaTek 7300 Dimensity chipset, 6000mAh battery, and premium features. Sale starts Dec 27 in China.

Oppo has introduced the A5 Pro, a mid-range smartphone equipped with cutting-edge technology, in China. The A5 Pro is driven by the powerful MediaTek 7300 Dimensity chipset and comes equipped with a substantial 6000mAh battery. This model is poised to offer consumers high performance coupled with long-lasting battery life.

Pricing and Availability

The A5 Pro will be available for purchase starting December 27, with a variety of options to suit different user needs. It will come in four memory configurations: 8GB/256GB, 8GB/512GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB. Prices for the A5 Pro start at CNY 2,000 for the base model, reaching up to CNY 2,500 for the highest configuration, targeting the mid-range price segment.

Display and Durability

The device features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen that supports FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for media consumption and smooth scrolling. It also boasts peak brightness levels of 1,200 nits and is shielded by Corning Gorilla Victus 2, ensuring enhanced durability. The A5 Pro is also certified IP69 for water and dust resistance and has been tested for 360-degree drop protection.

Camera and Additional Features

The Oppo A5 Pro hosts a dual-camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor complemented by a 2MP depth sensor. It also features a 16MP front camera for selfies. The smartphone supports 80W wired charging, promising rapid recharge rates. Additional capabilities include 5G connectivity, NFC functionality, stereo speakers, and an under-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

Software

The A5 Pro runs on Oppo’s latest version of ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15. This setup promises a contemporary and enriched user interface with numerous features to enhance the user experience.

Currently, the Oppo A5 Pro is exclusively available in the Chinese market, with plans for its release in international markets slated for 2025. Details regarding the international launch are yet to be disclosed by the company.