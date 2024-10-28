OPPO Expands Warranty Services to Include GCC Countries and India

OPPO launches cross-country warranty service for India and GCC! Get repairs, upgrades, and support in both regions.

In a move that underscores its dedication to customer satisfaction, OPPO India has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative: a cross-country warranty service designed to seamlessly connect customers in India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. This program signifies a significant step forward in providing convenient and reliable after-sales support to OPPO users across borders.

Expanding Horizons of Customer Care

This new service opens a world of possibilities for OPPO customers, allowing them to access a comprehensive suite of warranty, repair, and upgrade services at authorized OPPO service centers in both India and the GCC region. This initiative effectively eliminates geographical barriers, ensuring that OPPO users can enjoy peace of mind and uninterrupted access to support regardless of their location.

Devices Covered and Regions Included

The cross-country warranty service extends to a wide selection of popular OPPO models, including the A3x, A3, A3 Pro 5G, Reno12 series, and F27 Pro+ 5G, among others. Customers in India and the GCC countries, specifically Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, can benefit from this enhanced service offering.

Seamless Service Experience

Starting October 31st, 2024, OPPO customers can visit any authorized service center in the participating regions with their device, purchase receipt, and warranty card to avail themselves of free warranty services, including system upgrades. This streamlined process ensures that customers can easily receive the assistance they need without any unnecessary hassle.

Beyond Warranty: Affordable Repair Solutions

OPPO’s commitment to customer support goes beyond the warranty period. For devices with expired warranties or those not covered under the program, OPPO provides cost-effective repair services. Customers can have damaged components such as the mainboard, screen, and battery replaced at competitive prices determined by the local service centers.

Ensuring Data Security and Transparency

To guarantee a smooth and worry-free experience, OPPO advises customers to back up their data before undergoing any system upgrades, as these updates may potentially lead to data loss. The warranty period for each device commences upon the activation of the E-Warranty card. All service-related charges are transparently communicated and aligned with the local policies of the respective service center.

OPPO’s Legacy of Customer-Centricity

This cross-country warranty service is a testament to OPPO’s unwavering focus on customer satisfaction. By providing convenient access to essential services across borders, OPPO aims to elevate the customer experience and solidify its reputation for quality care and reliability. This commitment is further exemplified by OPPO India’s recent achievement of securing the No. 1 position in customer satisfaction for after-sales service, as recognized by a Counterpoint Research survey. This accolade highlights OPPO’s dedication to providing exceptional support through its new-generation service centers and customer-first approach.

A Future of Enhanced Connectivity and Support

OPPO’s cross-country warranty service marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey to provide unparalleled customer support on a global scale. By breaking down geographical barriers and offering seamless access to services, OPPO is paving the way for a future where customer connectivity and satisfaction know no bounds.