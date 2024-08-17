Oppo F27 5G: Leaked Price, Specifications, and Potential Features

The Oppo F27 5G is generating buzz as it’s anticipated to launch in India soon. While the official release date is yet to be announced, several leaks have given us a glimpse into its potential price, specs, and key features.

Price and Availability

Rumors suggest the Oppo F27 5G Price in India will start at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. A higher-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage could be priced at Rs. 24,999. The phone is tipped to be available in Amber Orange and Emerald Green, with sales potentially beginning August 18th. There might also be enticing offers like instant cashback and a free screen replacement.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Oppo F27 5G is rumored to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, promising a balance of performance and efficiency. This will be coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device is expected to run on the latest ColorOS 14, based on Android 14.

Display and Camera

The phone is said to boast a vibrant 6.67-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 2,100 nits peak brightness. For photography enthusiasts, a dual rear camera setup is speculated, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera and accompanied by a 2-megapixel portrait lens. Selfies could be handled by a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front camera. AI features such as AI Studio, AI Eraser 2.0, and AI Smart Image Matting 2.0 might further enhance the photography experience.

Battery and Additional Features

A robust 5,000mAh battery is likely to keep the phone running all day, supported by 45W SuperVOOC fast charging for quick top-ups. Durability seems to be a priority with an IP64-Rated Build, providing dust and water resistance. Dual speakers are also expected, enhancing audio output for media consumption.

The Oppo F27 5G appears to be an enticing mid-range offering with a focus on performance, display quality, and camera capabilities. If the leaks prove accurate, its competitive price point, coupled with attractive launch offers, could make it a compelling choice for consumers in India. However, we’ll have to wait for the official launch to confirm all the details and see how the Oppo F27 5G truly stacks up against its rivals in the ever-competitive smartphone market.